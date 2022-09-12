Supportive environments for students and families are the focus of an Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates event slated 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave.
Nicollet County Community Night will include a resource fair and a presentation by a nationally known motivational speaker.
Cory Greenwood’s 6 p.m. program will focus on mental well-being, healthy conversations and acceptance.
The St. Peter Ambassadors and Lions Club organizations will provide complimentary food.
Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates is a local coalition that works to reduce substance abuse by local youths.
Cover crops field day set
Sustainable agriculture and the benefits of perennial cover crops will be discussed during Great River Greening’s Cover Crops Field Day 3-6 p.m. Saturday near a Kernza grain field on a farm near the west edge of St. Peter.
There is no admission fee to attend the educational event that will provide information about sustainable agriculture and the benefits of perennial cover crops such as Kernza grain.
A Minnesota environmental organization, Great River Greening partners with the University of Minnesota and a handful of farmers, processors and manufacturers to promote Kernza, a perennial wheatgrass developed about 20 years ago. The U of M created a variety that grows well in Minnesota.
This field day also will feature presentations by representatives of several agencies including Forever Green Initiative, Perennial Promise Growers Cooperative, the Fishers and Farmers Partnership and Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s Ag Water Quality Certification Program.
Attendees may sample food and beverages made with Kernza.
Registration is necessary. To register, go to: www.givepulse.com/event/301757.
Forum to focus on energy issues
Energy issues up for discussion by the 2023 Minnesota Legislature is the focus of Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s next forum. The hybrid event is 9-10:30 a.m. Friday.
Audience members who want to attend the in person will meet at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato. Those who want to attend via Zoom should register in advance by going to: socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEvcOCgrTkqH9RtdYL9b3dWJn9sreUE4USy.
There is no registration fee or admission fee.
For more information, go to: smcleanenergy.org.
Digital literacy, resume classes
Classes in using a computer and creating a resume are available at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
The library’s Digital Literacy Initiative offers patrons drop-in computer instruction 1-2 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 28. Staff from PCs for People will show participants how to send emails, create documents and download apps. Participants may bring their computer devices to the class or opt to use one of the library’s public computers.
Registration is required for a resume writing workshop slated 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at the library. CareerForce staff will offer participants instruction in resume formats and a variety of basic topics.
To register for the workshop, call 304-4002.
