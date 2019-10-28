Faculty from Minnesota State University will present a free workshop “Getting Ahead on Concussions” 1-3 p.m. Saturday at Mankato East High School, 2600 Hoffman Road.
This hands-on workshop is designed for educators and coaches; however, anyone interested in the signs and effects of sports-related concussions may attend.
Various activity stations will allow participants to find out more about traumatic brain injury protocols.
For more information, call Adam Steiner at 389-5815 or send an email to: adam.steiner@mnsu.edu.
Mental health fair in St. Peter
Representatives from several community mental health and well-being groups will participate in a mental health fair from 5-7 p.m. today at St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
There is no admission fee to attend the fair, which features such topics as meditation and yoga demonstrations, children's activities and therapy dog information.
Vendors include Mankato Clinic, Nicollet County Adult Mental Health Services, Power Up Clubhouse, Minnesota Disability Law Center and Union Street Place.
Feedback on transportation sought
Planners are seeking input from the public about the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization's long range plans for the region.
Information about the proposed project will be available during an open house 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza. MAPO will accept input during the open house.
For information about public transit options for attendees, call 625-7433 or 387-8600.
MAPO is a partnership between the cities of Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Skyline; Blue Earth and Nicollet counties; and the townships of Belgrade, LeRay, Lime, Mankato, and South Bend.
Lutefisk lovers to gather
The region's popular annual lutefisk and meatball dinner will be served 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Scandian Grove Lutheran Church, 42869 Nicollet County Road 42, Norseland.
Some proceeds from the dinner will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.
Tickets are $18 regular and $7 for youths ages 6-12.
Lutefisk is reconstituted dried cod. Melted butter and/or white sauce is served atop cooked lutefisk.
Earth conference registration opens
"Women and the Land: Rooted in Connection" is the theme for the 14th annual Earth Conference 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 in the School Sisters of Notre Dame Conference Center, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
Speakers from throughout the state will discuss how a feminine perspective can live in the relationship with the land.
For information about registration cost, call 389-4272.
County to sponsor elections class
Blue Earth County is offering classes to help area residents prepare for the 2020 general election.
"Preparing for the Polls" is scheduled 7 p.m. Nov. 4 as well as 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 12 at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato.
For more information, contact Property and Environmental Resources at 304-4341.
