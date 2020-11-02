The Free Press
Early voters in Blue Earth County may submit ballots today at various locations.
• The Blue Earth County elections office in the historic courthouse in Mankato, 204 S. Fifth St., is open until 5 p.m. today.
The county’s Drop & Go Quick Service booth in the parking lot near the elections office also is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Staff will be on hand to assist voters.
• A second early voting location in Mankato is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 15 Map Drive, the former MRCI building.
• The Mapleton and Lake Crystal City Hall offices will collect early ballots from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Voters entering voting locations are required to follow the state guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.
Voters who received ballots in the mail and want to vote in person should bring those materials with them.
For additional questions or information, contact Blue Earth County Elections at 304-4341 or visit: becvotes.org.
Earth Conference retrospective slated
A virtual “look back” at previous Earth Conference events will be shown 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in lieu of the canceled 2020 event on Good Counsel Hill.
Due to the global pandemic, Living Earth Center decided to cancel the annual conference that’s normally slated in November.
The virtual alternative features video clips of highlights from past conferences. Participants will then take part in a conversation about how those lessons from the past can be applied in 2020, during a time of a global pandemic and social unrest.
Scholarships are available for attendees with limited incomes. For more information about scholarships or the conference, send an email to: livingearthcenter@ssndcp.org.
Registration information is available at: eventbrite.com/e/looking-back-and-moving-forward-14-years-of-earth-conferences-tickets-118094825803.
Fare For All offers holiday meal
Cooks may stretch their holiday food budget by participating a community-based nonprofit that provides fresh produce and frozen meats on a first-come, first-served basis.
Fare For All is offering a $30 November holiday package that includes an 8-10 pound turkey, two packages of chicken breasts, a pork tenderloin, pork sausage, frozen green beans and a pumpkin pie.
The Mankato-area sale is 2:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 23 in the parking lot at New Creation World Outreach Church, 1124 N. River Drive, North Mankato.
There are no income restrictions for participants.
Debit, credit and EBT payments are preferred; however, cash will be accepted. For the health safety of participants during the pandemic, sales are being run as drive-thrus. There is no advance registration for the distribution.
Fare For All does not plan a Mankato-area stop in December.
For more information, go to: www.fareforall.org.
