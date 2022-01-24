The Free Press
Blue Earth County officials, in conjunction with a national recruitment promotion Tuesday, are encouraging voting residents to become election judges in their communities.
Examples of duties handled by election judges include setting up and tearing down polling locations, greeting and registering voters, explaining voting procedures, overseeing ballot-counting machines and compiling precinct voter statistics at the end of the day.
National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is a day of action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. The promotion’s goal is to address the critical shortage of poll workers, strengthen our democracy, and inspire greater civic engagement and volunteerism.
Blue Earth County relies on as many as 300 election judges to staff more than 25 polling places countywide.
Anyone interested in applying or would like more information may visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/Elections or call 304-4341.
Medallion hunt to kick off Winterfest
St. Peter’s Winterfest kicks off 5 p.m. Friday at the area Chamber office, 101 South Front St.
The event includes an opening outdoor ceremony near a bonfire. The reading of the 2022 festival’s first medallion hunt clue is slated 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Medallion hunt clues will be posted at 6:01 p.m. daily at stpeterchamber.com until the medallion is found. Its finder will receive $1,000 in Chamber Bucks.
A fishing contest for ages 15 and younger is planned 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Hallett’s Pond in St. Peter. Participants may bring their own fishing poles; however, poles, bait and some fishing equipment will be available for their use.
There is no fee to participate in the event sponsored by St. Peter Fire Department and local businesses. Prizes will be awarded in various categories. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served.
An annual Polar Plunge begins 11 a.m. Feb. 5 on Hallett’s Pond. Spectators are welcome. The event is a fundraiser for Minnesota Special Olympics and organized by Law Enforcement, locally by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office.
St. Peter Lions Club will serve its annual Dad’s Belgian Waffle Breakfast 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the St. Peter American Legion Post 37, 229 W. Nassau St. Tickets may be purchased in advance from Lions members or at the door.
Free help offered to eligible tax filers
After a year hiatus, the VITA Volunteer Tax Assistance program is again providing free tax preparation services to senior citizens and low- to moderate-income taxpayers
The appointment-only service will be offered at a Mankato site beginning Feb. 3. Appointments for tax-preparation services may be made for time slots between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays through mid-April 15.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 386-5570 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Research center open by appointment
History buffs may make appointments to visit Blue Earth County Historical Society’s research center in Mankato.
Due to limited staffing, the center is open by appointment only at this time.
To schedule a time or for more information, call 345-5566.
