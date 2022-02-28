The Free Press
A collection of high-quality reproductions of historic photographs of Indigenous people is on display through March 19 at the Elysian Area Library and Heritage Center, 132 E. Main St.
The reproductions from the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center are from images created by early 20th century American photographer Edward S. Curtis, who grew up in Le Sueur County.
Exhibit hours are: 9 a.m. to noon and 1-7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
There is no admission fee.
YMCA seeks community input
Mankato Family YMCA is seeking communitywide input on its proposed second location on the east side of town.
The nonprofit posted a community needs assessment survey on its website,
mankatoymca.org, and its social media pages.
Feedback on the survey will help determine what new programs and services will be available at an east-side YMCA.
Survey results will be compiled in March. The nonprofit’s board of directors will use the results as they weigh next steps in the project.
St. Paddy’s Day parade resumes
St. Patrick’s Day festivities March 17 include the resumption of an annual parade along Third Street in St. Peter.
St. Peter Ambassadors is host to the family-friendly event that starts 5:30 p.m. near Third Street and Broadway.
The organization’s 2020 and 2021 parades were canceled due to health concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Arrangements to have a parade unit may be made by call the St. Peter Area Chamber office, 934-3400.
Parade spectators are asked to wear something that’s green.
Revitalization focus of conference
Successful redevelopment projects in communities ranging from small towns to mid-size cities will be highlighted during an inaugural Buildings on Main Street conference April 20-22 at Faribault.
The regional conference for organizations and individuals interested in downtown revitalization is sponsored by Rethos, a nonprofit that works nationwide for the use of old buildings and sites. Rethos projects in Mankato have included a 2019 education and outreach program at an 1893 Queen Anne house on Second Street.
Conference topics include “Energy and Sustainability in Old Buildings” and “Main Street Essentials.”
To register for the conference or for more information, go to: rethos.org/events/buildings-on-main-street-conference.
Volunteers sought for event
Project Community Connect organizers are seeking service providers and volunteers for its 2022 resources expo.
The free event slated 1-4 p.m. April 19 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center is billed as a one-stop resource point where members of low-income households may access education, employment, food, health, legal, recreational and transportation services.
Project Community Connect is a collaborative event led by Blue Earth County Supportive Housing, Greater Mankato United Way, Lutheran Social Service, Minnesota Valley Action Council and other local organizations.
Interested service providers and volunteers may register at: mankatounitedway.org/project-community-connect.
