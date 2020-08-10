The Free Press
Voters are encouraged to put their ballots in the mail as soon as possible since deadlines are fast approaching for returning absentee or mail-in ballots for the primary election.
Ballots being returned by mail for Tuesday’s statewide primary election must be postmarked Tuesday, Aug. 11, or earlier.
Ballots of Blue Earth County voters also may be hand-delivered to the county’s election office in the Historic Courthouse, 204 S Fifth St. Absentee voters must return hand-delivered absentee ballots by 3 p.m. Tuesday to the elections office; however, residents in mail ballot precincts have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to hand deliver their ballots.
Ballots returned or received after these deadlines cannot be counted.
Voters with questions or who would like additional information, may contact Blue Earth County Elections Office at 304-4341 or visit: becvotes.org.
A variety of elections-related topics, such as where to vote in person, is available at: www.mnvotes.org.
Food box distributions slated
Free boxes of produce, dairy products and chicken and pork are available to area households through local COVID-19 food assistance programs sponsored by Second Harvest Heartland.
Anyone is eligible for the assistance. The temporary program was designed to be low barrier and offered in food-insecure counties.
Motorists may use Nicollet County’s drive-by program 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in the parking area of St. Peter High School and in Mankato.
Blue Earth County’s next food assistance program’s distribution is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at Prairie Winds Middle School, 1200 Prairie Winds Drive, Mankato.
A free produce-only distribution is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 in the parking lot at First Lutheran Church, 1114 W. Traverse Road, St. Peter.
Mankato cleanup continues
Mankato residents may take advantage of a free service for disposal of unwanted items through August at the Public Works Center, 501 S. Victory Drive
To help with social distancing and traffic, and to limit people within the drop-off area, scheduled drop-off dates and times have been assigned based on residents’ garbage and recycling collection days. Residents should have received a letter and color-coded postcard in the mail indicating their drop-off dates.
A drug drop box is on site during the cleanup event.
Residents will need to bring the color-coded postcard received in the mail when dropping off items to verify correct drop off day and time. If the postcard is forgotten, another proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, will be required.
Participants are required to unload materials themselves or to bring along someone to assist.
Items, including televisions and computers, may be brought to the center for disposal.
No mattresses or appliances will be accepted, nor will concrete, asphalt, tires, appliances, recyclable material or hazardous waste
Mattresses may be brought to the Ponderosa Landfill, 20028 Gooseberry Lane. Fees will apply. For appliance recycling options, contact Green Tech at 344-1315.
For more information, call 387-8600.
