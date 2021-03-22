The Free Press
Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance continues its 2020-2021 studio season Wednesday with a production in the Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts.
Written by Paula Vogel, “Desdemona” tells the story of the women from Shakespeare’s Othello. First-year MFA directing candidate Sarah Belfrage Honerman is directing this production, and she and the cast explore the themes of competition among women and societal pressures women face.
Shows are scheduled 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets prices are $10 regular admission; $9 for patrons ages 65 and older and children under 16; and $8 for MSU students.
The box office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be ordered online at: MSUTheatre.com or by calling 389-6661.
Fare for All food drive-thru today
A community-based program that offers affordable fresh produce and frozen meats stops in Mankato today.
Fare for All, a program of The Food Group, will offer a drive-thru event 3:30-5:30 p.m. today in the parking lot at New Creation World Outreach Church, 1124 N. River Drive.
There are no income restrictions for people who want to purchase the boxes filled with boneless ham, bacon, shredded cheese, bell peppers and other food items. Payment methods accepted are credit or debit cards, EBT and cash. Checks will not be accepted.
For more information, including food selections and COVID-19 guidelines, go to: www.fareforall.org.
Home/builders Show returns to civic center
The Southern Minnesota Home and Builders Show returns to the Mayo Clinic Event Center for its 26th year.
Show dates are 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.
There is no admission fee to attend the event highlighting the latest trends, tips and expertise on home-related projects. Booths will be manned by experts to answer attendees’ questions about kitchens, patios, gardens and home building.
County launches redesigned website
Blue Earth County has launched a redesign of the its website.
The new design features a more prominent search function so users can find the information they seek more quickly. The redesign also includes more current photos and links to social media accounts to help the public better connect with county staff. The overall content and organization of the website have not changed.
For more information, visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov or call 507-304-4150.
Program to explain vets benefits
A program for veterans of military service begins 11 a.m. Tuesday in Room 219 at the St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
Nicollet County Veterans Service Officer Nathan Tish and Le Sueur County Veterans Service Officer Mark Roemhildt will discuss benefit entitlements and how to access them and other services available for veterans.
The officers also will provide information about transportation services to the VA Hospital in Minneapolis.
There is no admission fee and registration is not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.