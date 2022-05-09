The Free Press
A DFL congressional candidate forum is planned 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fitzgerald Theater, 110 N. Fifth St.
Participating candidates are Warren Anderson, of North Mankato; Sarah Brakebill-Hacke, of Preston; Candice Deal-Bartell, of Mankato; Jeff Ettinger, of Austin; and Richard Painter, of Mendota Heights.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a candidate “meet and greet.”
Overflow parking is available in the church lot across the street from the theater.
The host organizations are Blue Earth County DFL, Brown County DFL, Faribault County DFL, Nicollet County DFL, Waseca County DFL, Watonwan County DFL, Senate District 18 DFL and Minnesota State University’s College Democrats.
Organizers recommend attendees wear protective face masks.
Meet the League event slated
Members of the St. Peter-Mankato Area League of Women Voters are planning a social event Thursday to better acquaint the public with the nonpartisan organization and its board members.
“Meet the League” slated 5:30-7 p.m. on the second floor of Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St.
Refreshments will be served.
Registrations are required and may be made at: lwvstpeter.org.
LWV is encouraging attendees to wear protective face masks.
Forum to focus on soil management
How to practice sustainable soil management as a way to combat climate change is the focus of a hybrid forum 9 a.m. Friday sponsored by Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council.
The in-person option is at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato.
Guest speaker Mriganka De is head of the Soil and Water Quality Lab at Minnesota State University and an assistant professor in MSU’s Department of Biological Sciences. De is an expert on soil ecology with a focus on understanding soil nutrient cycling and minimizing nutrient losses.
Attendees choosing the virtual option may register at:
socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwucO2srjIpHt0F37ZY6PEIMVyKn3YmCNcU.
There is no admission fee or registration fee.
Annual cleanup event continues
Mankato’s annual cleanup event at the Public Works Center, 501 S. Victory Drive, continues through May 21. Residents should follow the city’s schedule of assigned dates for dropping off unwanted items.
Details describing cleanup guidelines have been mailed to residents, including scheduled times based on their due dates for utility bills.
Residents billed for utilities on the 20th of each month may drop off their refuse this week 3:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and 7-11 a.m. Saturday.
Those billed on the 30th of each month may drop off unwanted items May 19-21.
Residents should bring along the color-coded postcards they received from the city so their assigned drop-off day may be verified.
A drop box will be available for a safe and anonymous disposal of unwanted prescription and non-prescription medications.
A paper shredding service will be on site 7-11 a.m. Saturdays for scheduled Mankato residents.
