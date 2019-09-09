The Free Press
An earth-moving fundraiser that puts participants in the driver’s seat is planned for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Blue Earth County Roads 12 and 17, east of Mankato.
Dig It! is an event in which you can move, haul, lift and explore construction equipment with the help of expert operators.
This family-friendly day will showcase mobile and stationary heavy construction equipment, demonstrations, and a variety of hands-on activities for all ages.
Proceeds go to the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
Open house set at outreach center
The University of Minnesota is hosting an open house 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca.
Visitors will receive information about the center’s research, participate in activities and experience interactive exhibits.
Experts on turf, home horticulture and landscaping, and fruit production will be on hand to answer questions about the university’s work to develop the turf used to line Elm Avenue in Waseca, the university’s pumpkin variety trial and to offer advice regarding problems with plants.
The center is on the west edge of Waseca on County Road 14.
For more information, contact a regional Extension office or SROC at 835-3620.
Exhibit features Depression era art
“Industry, Work, Society, and Travails in the Depression Era: American Paintings and Photographs from the Shogren-Meyer Collection” is on view through Nov. 10 at the Hillstrom Museum of Art on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.
The exhibit features 96 works of art, mostly dating from the 1930s.
An opening reception is 7-9 p.m. today. Art collector Daniel Shogren will be in the gallery to discuss the exhibit at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
An additional reception is scheduled 6 p.m. Sept. 24 during the Nobel Conference on climate change at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Second annual river cleanup
Blue Earth Project, which is a nonprofit river cleanup organization, and Bent River Outfitter are teaming up again to organize a river cleanup Saturday.
Participants aboard small watercraft will leave 11:30 a.m. from Rapidan Dam and float along the Blue Earth River to Blue Earth County Road 90. The route includes stops off along the way to pick up litter and enjoy locations such as Triple Falls and Devil’s Gulch.
Gloves and bags will be provided.
Proceeds from participants’ fees will be used to pay for disposal of the litter collected during the event.
For more information or to reserve a boat, contact Bent River.
