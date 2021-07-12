The Free Press
Public safety officials will participate in two Community Conversations sessions at VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
The first session 2-3:15 p.m. today focuses on community policing. Mankato Department of Public Safety representatives will introduce participants to the department’s incorporation of programs included under an umbrella of “community policing.”
A related Community Conversation session July 27 will focus on specific programs and how the department’s personal approach to community policing is working in the city’s neighborhoods.
To register or for more information, go to: vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666.
Library sponsors reptile program
Blue Earth County Library System is sponsoring a program featuring live turtles, lizards and snakes 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sibley Park’s Shelter 3, 900 Mound Ave.
There is no admission fee for the presentation by zookeeper Jim Gerholdt. Registration is not required.
For more information, go to: www.beclibrary.org/calendar.aspx?EID=2150
Food program offered for seniors
Free packaged meals are available for Minnesotans age 60 and older. The meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis on the second Wednesday of each month at various sites.
LSS Meals, a division of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, is offering one of the pop-up events 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Peter Area Food Shelf, 201 S. Third St.
The individually packaged meals are produced at LSS kitchens and include a balance of proteins and carbohydrates.
Recipients will be asked to fill out a form when they arrive to pick up meals.
Donations will accepted in lieu of payment.
People interested in volunteering at the pop-up events or who would like more information may call Samantha Haseltine at (651) 253-4355 or go to: LSSMN.org/meals.
Bavarian Blast Parade slated Sunday
A parade that highlight’s New Ulm’s heritage is one of several activities planned on Brown County Fairgrounds during Bavarian Blast.
A variety of live music is slated during Pre-Blast 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Saturday’s events include a stein-holding contest 7 p.m. in the festival’s Schell’s Tent.
The Farm City Hub Club will serve breakfast 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the festival and polka music is planned during worship services 10 a.m. Sunday in the Schell’s Tent. The festival’s parade begins 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, go to: bavarianblast.com/our-events.
