The Free Press
Tickets are available for Mankato Kiwanis Club’s 2022 Thunder of Drums drum and bugle corps competition July 12 at Minnesota State University’s Blakeslee Stadium.
The event is marking its 30th season.
Corps slated to participate are Phantom Regiment, of Loves Park, Illinois; the Colts and the Colts Cadets, of Dubuque, Iowa; Madison Scouts, of Madison, Wisconsin; River City Rhythm, of Anoka; and the Govenaires, of St. Peter, who will be returning from a tour in Austria.
Reserved seating tickets cost $23 in advance and $25 at the gate. General admission tickets cost $12 in advance and $15 at the gate.
To order tickets online, go to: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5424135. General admission tickets may be purchased in advance at both Cub Foods Mankato locations, both Hy-Vee Food Store Mankato locations, Community Bank in Mankato and Patrick’s on Third in St. Peter.
Juneteenth volunteers needed
The Greater Mankato Diversity Council is seeking volunteers for the city’s fifth annual Juneteenth Celebration 1-5 p.m. June 19 at 10 Civic Center Plaza.
The community event celebrates African Americans’ freedom and prosperity.
Organizations and individuals interested in helping out at the celebration should email a request for more information to: malsadig@mankatodiversity.org.
Living Earth Center to celebrate solstice
A summer solstice celebration is planned 6 p.m. June 21 near the Red Barn at the Living Earth Center on Good Counsel Hill, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
Activities planned at the center on the longest day of the year include live music, crafts, lawn games, poetry, reflection, a drum circle and fire dancers. Living Earth Center’s poet laureate Esther Hoffmann will read an original work.
Participants should bring food and seating.
Free-will donations will be accepted in lieu of an admission fee.
Registration is not required, but may be made at:
eventbrite.com/e/summer-solstice-celebration-tickets-353373478587.
Tree care workshop scheduled
University of Minnesota Extension educators are hosts for a tree care workshop 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 30 at St. Peter Community Center’s community room.
The free event includes a complimentary lunch and tour of the arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The in-person workshop is designed to help homeowners identify their trees, diagnose common tree issues and learn how to practice proper management techniques. Extension forester Gary Wyatt will go over the process of proper tree selection for a home’s landscapes.
Registrations are due June 23 and may be made by calling Nicollet County Extension at 934-7828, going to: z.umn.edu/treecareworkshop; emailing a request to: sever575@umn.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.