An emergency preparedness drill is scheduled Wednesday afternoon on the Minnesota State University campus.
Local public safety units will conduct the training drill noon to 3 p.m. on the west lawn of the Performing Arts building. A section of Ellis Avenue will be closed to traffic between 10 a.m and 3 p.m. and students will be restricted from entering the area during the drill.
The drill’s simulated scenario is a van ramming into a crowd of people. Volunteer victim-actors include students, staff and faculty, and community members.
Minneopa seeking volunteer ambassadorsVolunteers interested in assisting visitors to Minneopa State Park’s bison range will gather 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the rural Mankato park.
Formal training for Bison Ambassadors will be scheduled at a later date.
During the gathering Saturday, Minnesota Zoo representative Diane Weinhardt will speak about the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd.
Volunteers help the public by answering visitor questions about viewing etiquette and locations bison may be seen. They also explain the rules for motorists using the bison drive.
For more information or to sign up for the training, contact Minneopa Area Naturalist Scott Kudelka at scott.kudelka@state.mn.us. or call 384-8890.
Senior Expo slated ThursdayFree health screenings, entertainment and information for older adults will be offered during a free event 2-5 p.m. Thursday at the St. Peter Community Center, 601 S. 5th St.
Boomers and Beyond Senior Expo’s keynote speaker Kristin Ziemke is a certified music therapist. Her presentation is 4 p.m. in the senior center rooms at the community center.
The Rough and Tumble Band will perform 2:30-3:30 p.m. and free refreshments will be served during the expo.
Annual powwow begins FridayThe 47th annual Mahkato Wacipi is Friday through Sunday in Mankato’s Land of Memories Park/Dakota Wokisuye Makoce, 100 Amos Owen Lane.
The annual powwow has been a partnership with the Mahkato Mdewakanton Association and Mankato since 1972.
Grand entries are 7 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, go to: mahkatowacipi.org/index.php.
German festival planned on BelgradeBusiness on Belgrade will present its German heritage festival noon to 10 p.m. Saturday in Lower North Mankato’s central businesss district.
The seventh annual Bier on Belgrade offers a variety of activities, food vendors, live music and beer sampling from a variety of breweries.
There is no admission fee to attend the event for people ages 21 and older.
For more information, go to: businessonbelgrade.org/events/bier.
Arts fundraiser plannedFriday evening, Blue Earth County Library’s parking lot will be transformed in a space where local artists will perform, create and interact with guests while raising funds for the arts in southern Minnesota.
Twin Rivers’ fourth annual site-specific art experience, Starving Artist Under the Bridge, will include vocal performances, a sculpture metal pour, an interactive art installation and a mobile mural project.
Silo Art artist Guido van Helten is expected at the event.
Ticket prices are $75 for VIP admission, $50 for general admission and $25 for affiliates of TRCA.
For more information and to purchase tickets go to: twinriversarts.org/starving-artist.
Funds raised support the work of Twin Rivers Council for the Arts including its public art programming, community development and professional development programs for area artists and creative organizations.
