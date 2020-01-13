The Free Press
Local author Allen Eskens will speak 1 p.m. Wednesday at VINE Adult Community Center.
Eskens’ books include “The Life We Bury” and “The Guise of Another.” He is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime) and Silver Falchion Award.
His talk, “An Author’s Life,” will focus on Eskens’ nontraditional journey from his career as a Minnesota lawyer to his current role as a crime fiction author.
Admission is $5 for attendees who are not VINE members.
Registrations are due Tuesday and may be made by calling 386-5586 or visiting: vinevolunteers.com.
Anthony Ford Classic registration opens
Applications are being accepted for the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic at Spring Lake Park Jan. 25-26 in North Mankato.
The 12th annual tournament is a tradition that honors Anthony Ford, an avid young hockey fan and player with leukemia who died in April 2006.
Adults will be playing hockey Jan. 25 and youths will compete Jan. 26. The games are not USA Hockey or Minnesota Hockey sanctioned events.
There is no admission fee to view the event.
Teams may register at: www.anthonyford99.com/page/show/868406-registration.
For more information, contact Brady Peters at 382-6480 or at: peterslawn@hotmail.com.
Pageant seeks contestants
An organization that promotes Minnesota’s Slovak and Moravian heritage is inviting young women to compete for a state title.
The 31st annual Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant is slated April 18 at the Montgomery American Legion Club.
Candidates with Czech, Slovak or Moravian heritage also must be between the ages of 16-26.
Pageant winners receive cash awards and crowns. They commit to a year of appearances throughout the state.
The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Queen will compete in a national pageant in Wilber, Nebraska, in early August.
The application deadline is March 1.
Registration forms may be found at: www.missczechslovakmnpageant.org.
Tickets to pageant reception April 18 in Montgomery may be ordered by calling 364-9370 or stopping by the Montgomery Oil Co.
For more information, contact Lorraine David at 364-9370 or 364-5384 or email: davidsdiner@hotmail.com or missczechslovakmn@hotmail.com.
