The Free Press
Minnesota State University is hosting the “Mapping Prejudice: Hidden Stories of Race and Privilege” community event 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Ostrander Auditorium in Centennial Student Union.
The program features a presentation by Kevin Ehrman-Solberg with the University of Minnesota’s Mapping Prejudice Project that has detailed the extent race and racial covenants have impacted homeownership in Minnesota.
The Mapping Prejudice Project is building the first-ever comprehensive map of racial covenants for an American city. Racial covenants are clauses — a couple of lines of text — incorporated into property deeds to prevent people who are not white from buying or renting these properties. Although the 1968 Fair Housing Act banned these covenants, their legacy continues today across Minnesota, which has some of the largest racial disparities in the country.
After Ehrman-Solberg’s presentation, representatives of the Mankato area will participate in a panel discussion on the local impact of racialized notions and policies.
This event is coordinated in partnership with the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Minnesota Homeownership Center, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County Historical Society, and Minnesota State’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and MSU College Democrats.
For more information and to register, go to: sbs.mnsu.edu/mapping-prejudice.
Association to collect deer hides
For nearly 25 years, the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association has been collecting deer hides from deer hunters as part of its Hides for Habitat program.
The Mankato area Bend of the River Chapter’s 2019 deer hide collection has begun.
Hunters may donate deer hides by placing them in collection boxes placed by the chapter. Deer hides should not be in plastic bags when they are dropped off.
Boxes may be found at the listed sites in Man- kato, North Mankato: Shell, 2424 Third Ave.; Lacina Siding, 2104 N. Riverfront Drive; Kibble Equipment, 1150 S. Victory Drive; and Reliance of North Mankato, 1110 N. River Drive.
Boxes will be located at the following communities: Eagle Express Conoco, Eagle Lake; Judson Cycle Sales, Lake Crystal; Blasing Electric, Janesville; Urban Oil, Amboy; Dranttel Sales & Service, St. Peter, Hobbers, St. Peter; Dick’s Locker, Good Thunder.
MDHA chapters get back 85% of the funds raised through the sale of the donated hides to be used for area land purchases and other habitat projects with the remainder used for statewide projects.
For more information about the collection or the Bend of the River MDHA chapter, call Dick Krueger at 381-9964.
Leaf pickup continuing
Mankato leaf vacuuming continues. The service is tentatively scheduled through Nov. 27.
Leaves are vacuumed on the day after garbage pickup. Residents should place leaves in the street in windrows along curb (no piles). Sticks and branches should be kept out of the leaves because they may damage the vacuum machine. Residents on a corner lot are asked to pull leaves from the street corner because the leaf vacuum machine turns too widely to pick up leaves on the corner.
The chopped compacted leaves are recycled as mulch. The vacuuming coincides with the annual Rake the Town event sponsored by VINE from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
People may also bring compostable material to the Minnesota Paving and Materials site (formerly Southern Minnesota Compost), 3600 Third Ave. There is no cost for Mankato residents who provide photo identification. Woody waste should be separated from compostable materials.
Minnesota Paving and Materials compost site is open through March 31, generally between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Curbside collection at an extra charge is also an option. Yard waste pickup must be scheduled by contacting West Central Sanitation staff at 800- 246-7630. The cost is $8 per bag. Payment is made when pickup is scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.