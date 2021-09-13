Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.