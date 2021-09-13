The Associated PressThe Free Press
Paintings, drawings, and prints on display at the Hillstrom Museum of Art in St. Peter demonstrate the democratic attitude toward art Swedish immigrants brought to the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
“Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America” features 60 works by 20 Swedish American artists. The exhibit was co-organized by the Gustavus Adolphus College museum and the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery in Lindsbor.
Supported with grants from the Swedish Council of America, the exhibit debuted in Lindsborg in 2019 and will be shown next year at the Swedish American Museum in Chicago.
“Art for All: The Swedish Experience in Mid-America” will be on display at the Hillstrom at Gustavus Adolphus College through Nov. 7. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission fee.
Input sought about pedestrian bridge
The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization, in partnership with the city of North Mankato, is holding an in-person open house 5 p.m. Monday at Fire Station No. 2, 1825 Howard Drive.
Organizers will collect public input for a study about a potential pedestrian bridge over Highway 14 connecting the Caswell Park area to Commerce Drive.
Attendees will be able to discuss an overview of the study process, review key findings and provide feedback.
More information can be found at www.mnmapo.org/hwy14bridge.
District to sponsor equity discussion
Mankato Area Public Schools is hosting an activity meant to engage with families from a variety of backgrounds to celebrate diversity and the district’s equity-driven changes. The event is 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center.
Organizers will share what the school district is doing regarding equity as well as try to address the opportunity gap, according to the district.
Speakers include district representatives, a Somali community leader, a Mankato alumnus who co-produced the local “Amplifying Black Voices” video and discussion series, and a University of Minnesota professor and equity consultant who has been working with the district on professional development and curriculum updates.
Box dinners will be available at no cost to in-person attendees.
To register, go to: www.isd77.org. Virtual attendees will be sent a link after they register.
Workshop to teach memoir writing
A memoir workshop 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Library will use hands-on techniques to teach how to write memories and family histories.
“Telling True Stories” will be presented by local author/Minnesota State University mass communications instructor Rachael Hanel.
Her book, “We’ll Be the Last Ones to Let You Down: Memoir of a Gravedigger’s Daughter,” was a finalist for the Minnesota Book Award.
There is no fee to participate in the workshop for people ages 16 and older; however, registration is necessary and may be made by calling 304-4002.
The workshop is part of the BECLS Fall 2021 Author Events Series. For more information about additional library programming, visit: www.beclibrary.org or call 507-304-4001.
