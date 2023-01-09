Craft breweries in Minnesota, as well as from across the United States, will be showcased at an expo 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.
Attendees will have the opportunity to sample beers from more than 40 different craft breweries. Commemorative sampling glasses will be provided.
General admission is $50; designated driver tickets are $15. Early access tickets cost $75, allowing entrance one hour early.
The band Mark Joseph and the American Soul will perform during the expo.
For more information, go to: www.mankatocraftbeerexpo.com.
Energy council to discuss trip
Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s January forum 9 a.m. Friday will feature observations from participants in a recent Region Nine fact-finding tour in Germany.
“Rural Communities Leading the Way Towards Energy Transition” will be offered in person at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato, as well as online.
The presenter, Sabri Fair, is the associate planner for Region Nine Development Commission and a member of the Germany delegation. Panelists include Luisa Trapero and Pat Branstad, St. James community leaders; Paul Harris, St. James council member; Andrea Boettger, New Ulm City Council president; Jim Branstad, a Watonwan County commissioner; Gary Richter, mayor of Comfrey; and Nellie Richter, resident of Comfrey.
There is no fee to attend. To register for the virtual option, go to: socrates.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJElcemqrjkrG92Uu8-NlIyXp9WlbMO8JdAt.
Weight loss challenge to kick off
The first North Mankato Weight Loss Challenge kicks off 4:30 p.m. Thursday with a wellness fair at the North Mankato Police Annex.
The fair will showcase local businesses and support services. Participants in the team challenge may do their first weigh-ins Thursday-Saturday. Teams may include from two to eight members.
Virtual and in-person options will be available.
An awards ceremony is slated at the end of the challenge on March 15.
Registration is open at: www.darnnicearea.com.
Space offered for table projects
Table space for sewing, craft and writing projects will be available through Jan. 29 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., during its usual hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Space on the center’s second floor and in its writing studios will be made available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis during Project Completion Days.
There is no fee; however, donations will be accepted.
The center’s gallery space is not open this month.
For more information, email a request to: director.acsp@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.