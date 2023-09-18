The Free Press
Retired Mankato celebrities have been picked for a panel discussion during this year’s 55+ Expo 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Former KTOE radio host Pete Steiner, former Free Press journalist Brian Ojanpa, former state Rep. Kathy Brynaert and former MSU theater department chairman Paul J. Hustoles are the panelists for the 2:30 p.m. presentation “Where Are They Now?”
“Love Your Age” is this year’s theme for the free expo that’s designed for ages 55 and older. VINE Faith in Action and Monarch Healthcare Management are sponsors of the event.
More than 90 vendors will be at the expo. VINE staff and Minnesota State University nursing students will provide health assessments such as blood pressure checks and balance assessments. Blue Earth County Public Health staff will be on hand to provide fall vaccinations.
Monarch’s new robot program will be featured during a 1:30 p.m. demonstration.
Expo attendees may participate in creating a collaborative artwork that will later be displayed at at VINE Adult Community Center.
For more information, call 387-1666 or go to: vinevolunteers.org.
Artists offered grant-writing session
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council is presenting a grant-writing workshop for artists 5 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St.
Presenters will provide information about professional mid-career artist grants and artist career development grants.
Guidelines, eligibility requirements and other specifics will be discussed.
There is no fee to attend the workshop. Artists may register to attend the workshop by emailing cindy@plrac.org.
The council serves the artistic communities within a nine-county area of southcentral Minnesota.
Learning center sets open house
An open house is planned 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Good Counsel Learning Center’s new site, 302 Warren St. St. John’s Episcopal Church’s community is the reception’s host.
Attendees may tour the new facility, learn about the center’s tutoring services and meet team members.
Continuing a tradition of 56 years, the learning center tutors students K-12 in reading and math, as well as adults in writing, English as a Second Language, and citizenship.
For more information, contact Sister Dorothy Zeller at 389-4229 or email a request to: director@gclearningcenter.org.
One Bright Star plans service
One Bright Star, a local organization for grieving families, will sponsor its annual Fall Children’s Memorial Service 1-3 p.m. Sept. 24 at Ray Erlandson Park near the corner of E. Main Street and South Victory Drive in Mankato.
The event is intended to bring families and friends together to mourn, honor and remember children who have died. The service includes music, an invocation, keynote speaker and several readings.
During the event, doves will be released, symbolizing the memory of the lost loved ones.
In the event of inclement weather, the program will move indoors to Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 S. Manitou Drive.
For more information about One Bright Star, go to: www.onebrightstar.org.
