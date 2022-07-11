The Free Press
Tickets are already selling briskly for a concert of The Fabulous Armadillos Oct. 13 in New Ulm that will be part of a tribute to Vietnam veterans.
The band’s concert, which is 7:30 p.m. at the State Street Theater, is called “What’s Going On — Songs from the Vietnam War Era.”
These well-known artists perform the music of a variety of tribute groups, encompassing music from Motown and Soul, to Woodstock, the Eagles and more.
Ticket prices are $15 for veterans and $25 for others and are available at Hy-Vee, New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, at the theater on weekdays, on Eventbrite or by calling 507-359-9990. Sales have been brisk and a sell-out is expected, according to a news release from the theater.
Preceding the concert, local veterans who lost their lives in Vietnam will be remembered at 3 p.m. at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in German Park. They are Daniel Lloyd, Henry Polzin, Steven Seemann, Ricky Slander, Timothy Sullivan and Dennis Wellmann.
The theater will be donating a portion of the day’s concert proceeds to an area veterans project.
West Side Story takes to the stage
Sleepy Eye Community Theater is performing “West Side Story” this week.
Performances will take place 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday with a matinee performance 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s School Auditorium, 104 St. Mary’s St. S.W., in Sleepy Eye.
Advance show tickets will be on sale until Thursday at the box office only, located in Room 109 in Sleepy Eye High School or by calling 507-794-7873. Hours are 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. weekdays. Advance reserve ticket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for students.
If still available, general admission tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to performances. General admission ticket prices are $9 for adults and $7 for students.
Cribbage tournament
Visit Mankato is co-sponsoring a cribbage tournament 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wow Zone.
The entry fee is $5 with seven games guaranteed. Proceeds go to the winners.
Participants are encouraged to arrive early to register.
For more information, call Curt Crandall at 507-720-1790.
