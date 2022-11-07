Shoppers will have opportunities to support producers in developing countries by buying unique hand-crafted fair trade items during bazaars at numerous Mankato churches.
Available for sale will be clothing, holiday decorations, home decor and other items from Trama Textiles, Global Mamas, 10,000 Villages and New Ulm’s Own.
The aim of fair trade is to help producers in developing countries get a fair price for products, provide for ethical treatment of workers and promote environmentally sustainable practices.
The annual Christmas church fair trade bazaars will be in the following churches:
• 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Messiah Lutheran, 1706 Lee Blvd., North Mankato.
• 5-7 p.m. Nov. 16, Grace Lutheran, 110 N. Fourth St., Mankato.
• 9:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 20, Grace Lutheran.
• 6-6:30 p.m. Nov. 26, St. John the Baptist Catholic, 632 S. Broad St.
• 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 27, St. John the Baptist Catholic.
• 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 4, Bethlehem Lutheran, 720 S. Second St.
• 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 11 and 18, First Congregational UCC Mankato, 150 Stadium Road.
Running buddies needed
Adult volunteers are needed to serve as running buddies to participants in the Girls on the Run celebratory 5K on Nov. 19.
The 5K is being presented in partnership with Twin Valley Council BSA.
Running buddies’ duties include running or walking with some of the participants, offering encourage and cheering on girls during the 5K.
To volunteer or for more information, send an email to: paige@ywcamankato.org.
Inaugural studio tour set
Artists participating in the inaugural Saint Peter Art Stroll will open their studios up to visitors 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The art crawl includes sites in St. Peter and Kasota. Galleries and local partnering businesses also will have artwork on display.
Maps to navigate the event will be available on social media.
For more information, go to: www.art-stroll.org.
