Area vendors are busy harvesting homegrown green onions, radishes, rhubarb, asparagus and other early season produce to sell to patrons of outdoor farmers markets.
Young vegetable plants also are available this spring from select vendors, others will be offering baked and canned goods and fresh flowers.
North Mankato Farmers’ Market opens for its 2023 season 3 p.m. today at South Central College’s parking lot near 1920 Lee Blvd. The market is slated 3-6 p.m. each Monday through Oct. 16.
There is no booth fee for participating vendors; however, registration is required.
For information about entertainment and food trucks scheduled at the market or to register as a vendor go to: www.northmankato.com/farmers-market.
St Peter Farmers’ Market will kick off its new season 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in its perennial location, a parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Produce and craft vendors from within a 40-mile radius of St. Peter will be on hand Saturday mornings and 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays through mid-October. For a list of activities for kids and other information, go to: www.facebook.com/stpFarmersMarket.
Mankato Farmers’ Market vendors will now set up three days a week in the parking lot at Best Buy, 1895 Adams St.
Market hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday through October.
For market updates, go to: www.facebook.com/mankatofarmersmarket.
New exhibits to open in New Ulm
Brown County Historical Society Museum is opening two exhibits this week in honor of the 56th National American Turner Festival slated this summer at New Ulm.
The exhibits’ grand opening also will feature a free noon lecture by the exhibit’s designer, Dan Hoisington, who will discuss New Ulm’s history as a Turner town.
Registration is required and may be made by calling 233-2616.
No admission fee will be charged to view “Gut Heil! New Ulm as a Turner Town” and “Bridge of Friendship, Ulm and New Ulm” on the exhibit’s grand opening day 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday at 2. N. Broadway St.
The Gut Heil! exhibit features artifacts from New Ulm’s Turnverein. Several of the items in the exhibit are on loan from Ted Marti, of New Ulm.
Bridge of Friendship, Ulm and New Ulm will show the artifacts previously displayed in the “Ulm Room” at the museum. Artifacts include antique furniture, photographs, prints and figurines from Ulm, Germany. The items were donated to New Ulm by the city of Ulm, Germany. The Ulm Room was dedicated in August 1984 and remained on display until 2017.
The two exhibits will be on display through spring 2024 on the second floor of the Brown County Historical Society’s museum.
Bluesfest lineup announced
St. Peter Ambassadors’ 15th annual BluesFest kicks off at noon Saturday in Minnesota Square Park.
Besides performances by five bands, the free event features food and beverage vendors and artisan booths.
This year’s slate of performers includes Tanner Peterson, Billy and the Bangers, PK Mayo, Greazy Gravy and Mississippi Heat.
The Ambassadors is an organization that promotes St. Peter’s economic growth and entertainment events.
Bullhead Days starts Friday
Waterville’s community festival kicks off Friday with a classic car roll-in, a street dance and fireworks.
Bullhead Days activities include a craft fair and a fishing contest Saturday and a grand parade 1 p.m. Sunday down the town’s main street.
For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/bhdays.
