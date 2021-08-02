The Free Press
An agricultural exhibition that includes ag demonstrations, political debates and forums on rural issues returns this week as a live event at its usual site near Morgan.
Farmfest 2021 opens Tuesday morning and continues through Thursday at Gilfillan Estate just off of Highway 67.
Activities include the Farm Family of the Year ceremony, a Women in Ag event and the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year award ceremony and various forums. Safety demonstrations are planned as well as autonomous mower and cattle chute demonstrations and a kids pedal pull contest.
A full schedule of events is available at: www.ideaggroup.com/files/FFST21-Program_FULL-SCHEDULE.pdf.
Tickets cost $10 at the gate. Advance tickets purchased online cost $8.
Last year due to the pandemic, organizers offered virtual programming instead of the annual gathering that draws thousands.
Women with Heart Luncheon set
Mental health is the focus of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Women with Heart Luncheon that runs 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Keynote speakers are two local youths who will discuss Project for Teens. The hybrid event’s attendees may opt for an in-person lunch or a virtual program.
Tickets are $25. For more information, call 345-4551 or go to: www.mankatounitedway.org/women-heart.
Women with Heart is part of Greater Mankato Area United Way’s annual campaign. This year’s goal is to raise $2,060,000 for 59 programs serving 51,000 people in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Clean energy group hosts panel
State legislators will be panelists during Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council’s forum 9-11 a.m. Friday at South Central Service Cooperative, 2075 Lookout Drive, North Mankato.
The forum also is available as a virtual event.
Invited panelists include state Sen. Nick Frentz, of North Mankato, Sen. David Senjem, of Rochester, Rep. Luke Frederick, of Mankato, Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, and Rep. Susan Akland, of St. Peter.
Topics for the forum include energy and climate issues that were brought to the Minnesota Legislature.
There is no registration fee.
Attendees who want to participate in the virtual option, should go to: https://tinyurl.com/tznn25yn.
Hospital plans appreciation picnic
River’s Edge Hospital is offering a free appreciation event to thank the public for its encouragement and support during the pandemic.
The picnic is 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the hospital parking lot, 1900 N. Sunrise Drive, St. Peter.
Sloppy Joes, chips and potato salad will be served during the outdoor picnic.
Attendees should use the Klein Street entrance off of Dodd Road.
