Minnesota Farmfest, slated Tuesday through Thursday at Gilfillan Estate near Redwood Falls, will feature several forums on key agricultural policy issues.
Forum topics include trade, the farm economy and pandemic livestock diseases.
Speakers include National Farmers Union Senior Vice President Rob Larew and several state government officials.
Tuesday’s programming includes a discussion between the hosts of the popular podcast “Field Work.” Zach Johnson and Mitchell Hora will interview their fathers to showcase generational differences and attitudes about sustainable farming.
Highlights on Wednesday include a listening session on the farm economy, hosted by U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will attend the listening session, as will members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation.
Farmfest forum programming wraps up Thursday with a presentation by farmer and award-winning motivational speaker Jolene Brown.
For more information, go to: www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest.
Rockin’ on the Hill set for Friday
An outdoor music festival on Good Counsel Hill that was rained out earlier this summer has been rescheduled.
Rockin’ on the Hill is now slated for Friday. Gates open at 5 p.m. and live music performances begin 5:30 p.m.
The White Keys and Pop ROCKS are the bands slated for the festival.
Ticket prices are $15 at the gate. There is no admission fee for youths age 13 and younger; however, they must be accompanied by an adult.
Food trucks and beverages will be available for sale.
Nicollet County Fair this week
Grandstand entertainment, midway games, rides and a variety of educational exhibits may be enjoyed starting Wednesday at the Nicollet County Fair, 400 West Union St., St. Peter.
Vehicle parking onsite costs $3 daily.
Fair attractions are listed at: nicolletcountyfair.com.
Alive After 5 lineup set
Four bands are slated for a summer concert series 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays this month between the Mankato Civic Center and the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato.
Alive After 5’s line up is:
Aug. 8 — Michael Shynes
Aug. 15 — High & Mighty
Aug. 22 — Old Salt Union
Aug. 29 — Annie Mack
The City Center Partnership and August Schell Brewing are the sponsors of the series that features live music, food, beverages and an artisan market in an outdoor setting.
Red Rocks, 12 Civic Center Plaza Suite 1655, is the rain location.
Bank collecting school supplies
Old National employees are collecting new school supplies at the bank’s Mankato location, 101 N. Second St.
Suggested donations include backpacks, calculators, pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, combination locks, protractors, ruler and compasses. Gift cards for items such as shoes, clothing and fast food purchases also will be accepted.
The “Tools for Schools” campaign concludes Aug. 10.
