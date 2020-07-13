The Free Press
Input about the area’s long range transportation plan will be accepted during a virtual open house 5 p.m. Thursday.
Feedback on the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization’s plan will be used to help make transportation decisions.
To find out how to join the live open house, go to the project website: mnmapo.org.
For more information or to comment on the project, call 387-8389.
Comments may be placed in a dropbox in front of the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza.
A recording of the presentation and meeting materials will be available on the project website after the event.
Library extends patron access
Blue Earth County Library’s collections will again be available to browse and its computer, printer, copier and microfilm machine services may be used by the public.
Appointments for the in-person access begin Tuesday.
Patrons may visit in 45-minute increments during library hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. To make an appointment, call 304-4001.
Instructions on library use will be provided when appointments are made.
The library is located at 100 E. Main St. in Mankato.
A no-contact service for patrons who want to pick up materials will continue. Arrangements for picking up materials may be made by calling the library or by visiting: www.beclibrary.org/242/No-Contact-Pick-up.
The library continues to offer appointments for children to visit its Lovelace Wing. Virtual library services including book discussions and story times also continue.
More information on virtual events may be found on Blue Earth County Library’s social media sites.
Program features tall tales
Legendary lumberjacks and their traditions and superstitions are the focus of a program 6 p.m. today in Storybook Park, 900 Nicollet Ave.
Chad Lewis, an author/folklore collector from Wisconsin, will discuss several legends, including Paul Bunyan and The Hodag.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs and practice social distancing at the event.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 345-5120.
BECHS discusses 1918 pandemic
A severe pandemic that spread worldwide a century ago will be discussed during a virtual program 4 p.m. Thursday.
Blue Earth County Historical Society’s presentation “Spanish Influenza” will include discussion of similarities to today’s coronavirus pandemic and what the recovery rates were in 1918.
The registration fee is $7 to participate in the “History at Home With BECHS” program. There is no registration fee for BECHS members.
For more information about the Zoom program, send an email to: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com or call 345-5566.
