Minneopa State Park is offering relief for people experiencing cabin fever after being cooped up in December. The rural Mankato site is one of many of the nation’s parks offering the public guided hikes to kick off the new year.
An area naturalist will lead Minneopa’s America’s State Parks First Day Hikes. The 2-mile hike will begin 10 a.m. Sunday on the campground side of the park near Highway 68.
Participants will be shown views of the park’s winter landscapes. They should wear clothing that will keep them warm for the 90-minute hike. Footwear should be appropriate for walking on slippery and uneven ground. Snowshoes may need to be worn if conditions warrant their use.
The activity is free; however, vehicle permits are required for motorists to enter the park.
Volunteers needed to help elderly
VINE Faith in Action is coordinating volunteer efforts to help older homeowners with necessary outdoor chores and indoor projects.
Volunteers are needed to shovel sidewalks for senior citizens who reside in Mankato and North Mankato. VINE maintains a list of people willing to help others clear their driveways and sidewalks; however, the demand for volunteers outweighs the supply this winter.
VINE’s Chore Teams may sign up to help at multiple addresses or they may adopt specific residences.
Snow removal is provided after snowfalls of 2 inches or more.
VINE’s chore coordinator also is helping arrange minor home repairs for Blue Earth County and Nicollet County residents age 65 and older. Volunteers help with projects such as the installation of grab bars.
For more information, call To sign up to volunteer or for more information call 386-5574 or 387-1666.
Workshop offers tips for new year
Participants in a New Year’s Eve event will be shown ways to tap into their dreams, wishes and desires for 2023.
The workshop is 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hope Interfaith Center, 11 Pohl Road.
Workshop leaders will offer guidance through a manifestation and visualization process that includes meditation, intention setting and advice on how to create a vision board.
Light snacks and a specialty “mocktail” will be served.
The $25 registration fee includes the cost of workshop supplies. Registrations will be accepted until noon Friday.
To register, go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-manifestation-vision-board-workshop-tickets-482644672207.
For more information, email a request to: Hello@huxleymyrrh.com.
Stopping invasive hitchhikers
Residents are being asked by state officials to properly dispose of festive foliage as a way to help protect Minnesota’s trees and forests.
The best options for disposal are curbside tree collections or the use of designated drop-off sites.
Invasive insect species sometimes hitchhike on holiday greenery and Christmas trees, according to a state of Minnesota press release. Pests of concern include elongate hemlock scale, a small insect established in the eastern United States where many Fraser firs are grown.
To prevent the spread of invasive species, do not toss unwanted trees and greenery into backyard woods or residential compost piles.
Minnesotans who suspect their greenery or trees are infested with an invasive insect or disease, should contact the MDA’s Report a Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or email: reportapest@state.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.