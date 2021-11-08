The Free Press
Stuff-A-Truck, a community food drive for ECHO Food Shelf, kicks off today in the parking lot at hilltop Hy-Vee, 2010 Adams St.
Donations may be dropped off at the Mayflower truck that will be stationed in the lot all week. When purchasing their groceries, Hy-Vee customers also may choose to “round up” to the closest dollar. The monetary difference will be donated to ECHO via Hy-Vee.
Some area schools also are planning donation drives this month for food shelves in their communities.
First-generation students highlighted
South Central College is joining with other higher education institutions across the country in observances to recognize students who were the first person in their family to attend college.
First-generation students will be stationed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in SCC’s atrium and near the bookstore on the North Mankato campus. They will be available to discuss their experiences and to invite others to submit their stories and photos. The recognition event’s activities include games with prizes.
According to SCC’s most recent demographic data for the 2019-20 academic year, one in every five students represents the first generation of a family to attend college.
MSU offers Health for Heroes event
The College of Allied Health and Nursing at Minnesota State University will provide active, reserve and retired military members with a variety of free dental, hearing and health services Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
The event will be held in Minnesota State Mankato’s Clinical Sciences Building, 150 South Road.
During the Health for Heroes event, eligible participants may receive dental cleanings, exams, X-rays and fluoride treatments. Appointments are necessary for the free dental services and may be made by calling 389-2147.
Appointments are not necessary for free hearing screenings offered 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Nov. 11. The Center for Communication Sciences and Disorders is providing the screenings.
In addition to the health services, a variety of health and wellness resources will be made available.
For more information, go to: ahn.mnsu.edu/health-for-heroes.
Manufactured home, ag taxes due soon
Manufactured homes and agricultural-classed property owners should pay the second half of their property taxes by Nov. 15 to avoid a penalty.
Payments can be made in the following ways:
• By mail: Payments must be postmarked on or before the due date. Blue Earth County residents may send they payments to: Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources, P.O. Box 3567, Mankato, MN 56002-3567.
• In-person: Visit the Property and Environmental Resources office on the second floor of the Government Center, 410 S. Fifth St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. The office will be closed Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. (Note: The Property and Environmental Resources department is no longer at the Historic Courthouse.)
• Online: Payments may be made on the county’s website: www.blueearthcountymn.gov. A 2.49% fee will be added to payments by credit card and a $1.49 fee per transaction will be charged for eCheck payments.
• Drop boxes: They are near Door B at the Blue Earth County Government Center and at Cub Foods, 1800 Madison Ave. A drop box is no longer available at downtown Hy-Vee.
• Banks: Current year tax payments may be made at the following banks in Blue Earth County during their operating hours: MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal and St. Clair State Bank. Taxpayers should bring along their tax statements.
For more information about making a tax payment, visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov or call 304-4251.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.