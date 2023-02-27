Area emergency food pantries are among more than 300 in the state participating in Minnesota FoodShare’s March campaign. The drive to restock shelves and refrigerators kicks off today.
Area nonprofits that stand to gain from the campaign include Mankato’s ECHO Food Shelf, St. Peter Area Food Shelf, Le Sueur Food Shelf and Waseca Food Shelf. Donations are used throughout the year to help food-insecure people from going hungry.
Food shelf managers welcome donations of nonperishables; however, cash donations of any amount are especially helpful. Pantries can get more bang from donated bucks when they work with the Harvest Heartland program. Having cash on hand allows for purchases when food shelves run low on items such as cereal or meat.
Organizations such as Boy Scouts of America usually have troops collect nonperishable items from residents and community celebrations such as St. Patrick’s Day parades often offer chances to donate to food shelves.
For more information, contact a local food shelf or go to Minnesota FoodShare’s website: gmcc.org/minnesota-foodshare.
Registration open for garden plots
Living Earth Center on Good Counsel Hill is reminding gardeners greener times are ahead. The center is accepting registrations for plots in its community garden.
Returning gardeners also need to reserve the spaces they used last year. They have until March 15 to register a current plot or to request new or additional plots.
To register for a plot at the two-acre organic garden, or for more information, go to: www.livingearthcentermn.org.
The center is working in partnership with the USDA and Region Nine to support emerging growers.
Gardeners who hope to sell produce at farmers markets may apply for space in a larger area of land. To make arrangements for these plots at the Community Farm location, email a request to: lpeterson@livingearthcentermn.org.
VINE organizing shoveling help
Volunteer shovelers are needed to help older homeowners clear snow from sidewalks and driveways.
VINE Faith in Action, a Mankato-based nonprofit, is seeking individuals and groups of shovelers to join its volunteer Chore Team.
For more information or to sign up, call Adam at 386-5574.
