MANKATO — A nonpartisan organization that promotes informed citizen participation in all levels of government is recording a forum featuring Nicollet County commissioner candidates. The forum sponsored by League of Minnesota Voters of St. Peter will be taped Tuesday without an audience.
Voters may submit questions until shortly before forum to: lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org.
The forum will be available on SPPA TV, KTV, St. Peter YouTube and at: www.Vote411.org.
Book festival goes virtual
Southern Minnesota’s annual Deep Valley Book festival will be a virtual event this year, with more than a dozen author panels and other activities scheduled Oct. 3 and 4.
Author Matt Goldman is the festival’s headline author. His series of recent books feature Minneapolis private investigator Nils Shapiro. His latest book in the series — “Dead West” —was released earlier this year.
There is no fee to participate in the literary festival.
Panel discussions will feature writers talking about nonfiction, fiction, mystery and publishing, among other topics. These discussions will be available on the book festival’s YouTube channel.
A full schedule for the weekend can be found at www.deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Screenings evaluate fall risk
Mankato Clinic and VINE are teaming up to offer a free service 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in conjunction with the nationwide Falls Prevention Week.
The screenings by physical therapists may help identify modifiable risk factors by evaluations of gait, strength and balance. Screenings will be in VINE Adult Community Center, 421 E. Hickory St.
Appointments are necessary. To schedule an appointment, call 386-5588.
BLM presentation rescheduled
An upcoming lecture exploring the Black Lives Matter movement has been rescheduled.
The presentation by Misti Harper, a visiting assistant professor in the Department of History at Gustavus Adolphus College, is 11 a.m. Sept. 30 in St. Peter Community Center Room 219.
Recent news has brought the term Black Lives Matter into regular vernacular, and many are struggling to put this phrase, its meaning and its goals into context. The lecture will try to illuminate the push for racial justice and history of Black Lives Matter, as well as how today’s movement is tied to the larger narrative of civil rights history.
The registration fee $5. For more information, call St. Peter Community and Family Education at 934-3048.
MVCU sponsors shredding service
Free disposal of paper documents will be offered 9-11 a.m. Saturday at both Minnesota Valley Credit Union locations, 1640 Adams St., and 100 Memorial View Court.
Shred Day is open to the public.
The service will provide disposal of up to 75 pounds of paper.
