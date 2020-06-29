The Free Press
For the past nine years, Thrivent Financial’s St. Peter office has organized a fundraiser/food drive in conjunction with the town’s Fourth of July parade.
This year the organizers are seeking online and contact-free donations for St. Peter Area Food Shelf because the parade was canceled due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A contact-free option is available for dropping off food and cash donations at Thrivent Financial, 300 S. Minnesota Ave. Donations will be accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through July 6. Curbside pickup of donations may be arranged by calling 934-5304.
Online donations may be made at:
www.gofundme.com/f/st-peter-food-shelf-fundraiser
Food distribution planned
Area residents facing food insecurity as a result of the pandemic may receive free packages of food through the COVID Food Assistance Program.
The nonprofit Second Harvest Heartland is overseeing a distribution of food items 3-6 p.m. today at the STOREit MN parking lot at 2015 Bassett Drive.
Feeding Our Communities Partners is a co-coordinator for the distribution of food boxes intended for about for 1,500 households.
The boxes are filled with produce, mixed dairy and meat.
Anyone experiencing hardships is eligible to receive the free food.
Program highlights Welsh heritage
Blue Earth County Historical Society will offer a new series of online programs in July.
First in the series is “The History of the Welsh in Blue Earth County” 4 p.m. Thursday.
The virtual program, through Zoom Video Communications, will focus on the history of Blue Earth County’s Welsh settlers whose surnames include Jones, Roberts and Evans.
Virtual meetings that take place over Zoom typically require users to log in via those platforms. Users participate in the events from their homes by watching them on a computer screen or phone.
Each presentation will be led by history center staff or a local historian and will include a question-and-answer session.
The cost is $7 for adults who are not BECHS members/adults. A full description of the series and registration information is at: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/events.
