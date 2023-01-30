The VITA Volunteer Tax Assistance program is again providing help to senior citizens and low- to moderate-income residents regarding preparation of income-tax forms.
Free assistance with tax forms will be available beginning Thursday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.
Appointments are required and may be made for time slots between 8:30 a.m. and p.m. Thursdays and Friday through April 14.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 386-5570 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
Library showing family films
The Blue Earth County Library System free series of family-friendly movies kicks off 6 p.m. today in the auditorium at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
The monthly series will feature popular films appropriate for all ages. Popcorn will be provided. Families are encouraged to bring blankets.
“Ratatouille” will be shown today. The Disney/Pixar film tells the story of a determined young rat who dreams of becoming a renowned French chef.
To learn more about events, services, resources and opportunities available through the library system, call 304-4001 or visit: www.beclibrary.org.
Historical society seeking trustees
Blue Earth County Historical Society is seeking candidates to fill seats on its Board of Trustees that open in March.
Trustees are needed from throughout Blue Earth County to provide insight and direction for the society’s future endeavors.
Applications will be accepted through Saturday.
The board is looking for applicants with strengths such as backgrounds in accounting, finance, fundraising, legal issues, facility planning and development, and human resources.
Previous experience with nonprofits or serving on a board is preferred but not required.
BECHS is governed by a 12- to 20-member board. Terms run for three years. Members meet on the fourth Monday of each month 5:30-7 p.m. Participation with events and service on committees are also required.
The historical society also is evaluating its public programs. The survey is collecting information such as preferred days of the week for programming as well as suggestions for program topics.
Input from the public is being collected through Tuesday online at:
docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdAb_-DoOmMv8PXzn20w8Dl5PzHlESFgdJfp4jc0ck4_PDX1w/viewform.
Snowplow votes due
Voting for the 2022-23 Name a Snowplow contest is open through Friday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will use the top eight vote-getters to name one snowplow in each MnDOT district.
Minnesotans can see all the finalist names and vote at: mndot.gov/nameasnowplow.
