Free dental care for children will be offered at select sites this week during Minnesota Dental Association’s Give Kids A Smile promotion.
Volunteer dental professionals at about 50 clinics statewide, including at Minnesota State University, are participating.
Patients must be age 18 or younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Volunteers will be on hand to help if language barriers arise.
No eligibility questions are asked of participants; however, appointments are required. Appointments should be scheduled directly with the dental offices.
Local participants this year include:
• Minnesota State University’s Dental Education Program is offering area youths free dental care such as cleanings, X-rays, exams, sealants and fluoride treatments between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday. Exams will be done at the public dental clinic in the MSU Clinical Sciences Building, Room 128.
To schedule an appointment, call 507-389-2147.
• Skinner Family Dentistry, 201 N. Broad St., is accepting appointments between 7 a.m. and noon Friday for exams, cleanings, fluoride varnishes, sealants and X-rays.
Appointments may be made by calling 345-4752.
• Riverside Dental Care, 217 Nassau St., St. Peter, will provide free exams, cleanings, fluoride varnishes, sealants, X-rays, fillings and patient education between 8 a.m. and noon Friday.
Appointments may be made by calling 931-5646.
• North Mankato Family Dentistry, 1400 Lookout Drive, will be providing youths with free exams, cleanings, fluoride, sealants, X-rays, fillings and extractions on a date later than most Give Kids a Smile clinics.
Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 25 and may be made by calling 625-2273.
To find a list of other clinics with open appointments, visit: mndental.org.
Eagle Lake plans winter event
Sledding, skee ball, skating and crafts are slated during Eagle Lake’s third annual Winter Activities Event 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Lake Eagle Park.
This free event’s purpose is to encourage physical activity outdoors and community, according to organizers.
Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
The event is hosted by the Parks and Recreation Board and sponsored by the city of Eagle Lake and numerous area businesses.
