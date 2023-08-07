The Free Press
This year’s early-evening summer concert series in Mankato, Alive After 5, kicks off Thursday from the plaza near the Intergovernmental Center.
The free series is 5-7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31. Its host, City Center Partnership, offers the gathering as an opportunity for co-workers, friends and family to enjoy live music, food and beverages in a relaxed outdoor setting.
Audience members may bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating during the concerts.
The band lineup is:
• Aug. 10 — International Reggae All Stars.
• Aug. 17 — Holy Rocka Rollaz.
• Aug. 24 — Stacy K.
• Aug. 31: Drew Peterson Band.
Vendors will be selling food and beverages, and free parking is available at nearby ramps.
United Way sponsors school supply drive
Area businesses are participating in a school supply drive for regional schools slated Aug. 14-25.
The drive is an annual initiative of Greater Mankato Area United Way.
Donations of new supplies may be dropped off at the following sites:
• Mankato — Erbert & Gerbert’s locations, Snell Motors, Store It, Mankato Family YMCA.
• North Mankato — Erbert & Gerbert’s, North Mankato Taylor Library.
• Lake Crystal — Area Rec Center.
• Mapleton — Maggie J’s.
• St. Peter — Erbert & Gerbert’s.
• Waterville — Frandsen Bank.
• Waseca — Thrivent, Diane Beckmann’s office.
Colored pencils, markers, glue sticks, whiteboard markers and erasers are items needed by students for the school year.
‘Speakeasy’ tickets available
Tickets are on sale for Blue Earth County Historical Society’s signature fundraising event, “A Night At The Speakeasy” Oct. 14 at Sky One Eleven, on the seventh floor of the Eide Bailey building, 111 S. Second St.
Neubau Holdings is the host of the event that offers participants a chance to step back in time to the era of Prohibition, flappers, gangsters and jazz music.
General admission tickets cost $85.
For more information, go to: blueearthcountyhistory.com/speakeasy
Lawn to Legumes accepting applications
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is accepting applications for spring 2024 Lawns to Legumes pollinator habitat projects.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30.
Lawns to Legumes aims to increase habitat for at-risk pollinators in residential settings across the state by providing people with cost-share funding, workshops, coaching and gardening resources.
Anyone who lives in Minnesota and has a yard, deck or other outdoor space for planting can apply to be reimbursed for up to $400 in costs associated with establishing new pollinator habitat in their yards. The program is available to homeowners and renters.
To apply online, go to: bluethumb.org/lawns-to-legumes/apply.
