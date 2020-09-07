The Free Press
The deadline is Thursday to sign up for a free flu shot clinic next week at the North Mankato Taylor Library.
Those interested in getting the shot at the clinic running from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, are asked to reserve a five-minute slot. They can either do so by calling 507-345-5120 or stop by the library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
No insurance is necessary but people are asked to bring their cards if they have them.
BLM to be explored by GAC professor
An upcoming lecture offered by St. Peter Community and Family Education will explore the Black Lives Matter movement.
Recent news has brought the term Black Lives Matter into regular vernacular, and many are struggling to put this phrase, its meaning and its goals into context. The lecture will try to illuminate the push for racial justice and history of Black Lives Matter, as well as how today’s movement is tied to the larger narrative of civil rights history.
Misti Harper, a visiting assistant professor in the Department of History at Gustavus Adolphus College, will present the lecture 11 a.m. Sept. 16 in St. Peter Community Center Room 219.
Registration is due by Sept. 14 and is $5. Those interested in attending can register for the class listed under the “Browse Catalog” tab on the community ed website: stpeter.registryinsight.com. To reach the main office, call (507) 934-3048.
