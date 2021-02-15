The Free Press
Seafood, along with produce, dairy products and other food will be in boxes to be given away in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties’ during upcoming COVID Food Assistance pickups.
Nicollet County’s distribution of boxes of free food to households is slated 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 Union St., St. Peter.
Contents of the boxes may vary. The event may end early if no more boxes remain for distribution.
A similar drive-thru is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Prairie Winds Middle School, 1200 Prairie Winds Drive, in Mankato.
Westerman’s works on display
Gustavus Adolphus College’s Hillstrom Museum of Art is featuring works by a Dakota scholar, artist and poet who teaches in the English department at Minnesota State University.
“From These Hands: Fiber Art and Poetry by Gwen Westerman” will be on display through April 18.
The Westerman exhibit includes loans from The Minnesota Historical Society in St. Paul and The Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no opening reception for “From These Hands” and restrictions will be in place for the museum.
Members of the public wishing to visit the exhibit must first send an email to: hillstrom@gustavus.edu to seek an appointment as an invited guest of the college.
For more information, including updates to museum hours and visitation instructions, go to: www.gustavus.edu/hillstrom.
A video walk-thru tour of the exhibit will be available on the museum’s website.
YWCA hosting leadership dialogues
How employers can help create a culturally inclusive community is the topic for a panel discussion 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
YWCA Mankato is sponsoring the virtual discussion — the first session in the nonprofit’s series of programs about leadership and empowerment.
Panelists are women of color.
For more information or to register for the program, go to:
ywcamankato.org/event/creating-a-culturally-inclusive-community.
Women’s leadership luncheon set
School Sisters of Notre Dame’s annual women’s leadership luncheon is planned as a virtual event this year.
“Sharing the Voice: Women Caring for Creation” is the topic for the March 25 program.
Indigenous traditional herbalist Megan Schnitker, a Mankato business owner, is the guest speaker.
There is no fee to participate in the event; however, registration is required and due by March 15.
To register, go to: www.nixmeetings.com/womens-leadership-luncheon-st-paul.
Orders due for boulevard trees
Today is the final day for North Mankato homeowners to purchase, at a reduced price, a new tree for their street boulevard.
Residents have a variety of tree species choices, however, the supply is limited.
Applications are available online at: www.northmankato.com.
