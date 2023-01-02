In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health, Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health is offering free radon test kits on a first-come, first-serve basis to area homeowners in conjunction with the Radon Action Month.
Beginning Tuesday, short-term radon test kits may be picked up at the Brown-Nicollet Environmental/Community Health Office on the second floor of the Nicollet County Health and Human Services Building, 622 S. Front St., St. Peter.
Interested local residents may call 934-7089 to check if kits are still available.
Radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in Minnesota soils. The only way to know if it is present in a residence is to test for it.
Exposure to radon may cause cancer. Fortunately, the risk is largely preventable by fixing radon problems when discovered.
The best time to test is during the heating season, but testing can be done year-round.
Other organizations offering test kits at low or no cost may be found at MDH’s Radon Testing website: health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/air/radon.
Natural trail opens in Le Sueur
A new woodland trail has opened in Le Sueur’s River Park, west of the downtown area and near the Highway 93 Bridge.
Orange dots temporarily placed on trees to mark the trail until more permanent signage can be installed this spring.
The natural trail around the park is available to the public for hiking and snowshoeing. Motorized vehicles are not allowed.
Trail users may access the trail from River Park’s parking lot.
For more information, visit: www.cityoflesueur.com.
Teams needed for fundraiser
Ten-member teams are being recruited for a Jan. 22 fundraiser to support a local nonprofit that serves food-insecure youths in the Greater Mankato area.
Up to 48 teams will compete in the Climbing 2 Feed Kids benefit for Feeding Our Communities Partners. Teams participate by climbing and sliding at Mount Kato. Each team commits to raising $1,500 or more for FOCP’s BackPack and Power Pack food programs that provide youths with breakfast, lunch and snacks for the weekend and school breaks.
To find out how to register a team or how to make a general donation, go to: www.Climb2FeedKids.org.
More information about FOCP is available at: www.FeedingandFueling.org.
Programs available to purchase homes
U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program has funding available for very low- and low-income individuals and families seeking to purchase or repair homes. Residents of several communities within the region may be eligible for the programs.
The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified very-low and low-income applicants unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability.
The maximum loan amount is $40,000 at a 1 percent interest rate, repayable for a 20-year term and may be used to improve or modernize homes and do essential repairs.
Grants of up to $10,000 are available to homeowners 62 and older who want to fix a leaking roof, install indoor plumbing, replace a furnace or remove other health or safety hazards.
Time is limited to receive funds for the current fiscal year.
For more information, go to: www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/single-family-housing-programs/single-family-housing-direct-home-loans/mn.
