The Free Press
North Mankato Fun Days kicks off Thursday and continues until Sunday.
People can enjoy carnival rides, live music, bingo, food and drinks during the community festival at Wheeler Park, 402 Page Ave.
Advanced tickets for carnival rides may be purchased at City Hall, Frandsen Bank and Trust, Circle Inn Bar, Pioneer Bank, ProGrowth Bank and the Shell station on Lor Ray Drive. Ride wristbands for Thursday evening’s carnival cost $20 and may be purchased at City Hall and ProGrowth Bank.
The Kiddie Parade starts 6:15 p.m. Friday. The Fun Days Grand Parade begins 11 a.m. Saturday, which includes the Pile It On collection for ECHO Food Shelf.
Saturday activities include a Mankato Baltics game and several live music performances.
A petting zoo, tractor pull and pony rides begin 11 a.m. Sunday and a car show is slated 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
More information can be found at northmankatoactivities.com or facebook.com/NMFunDays.
Author to discuss ‘Roswell Incident’
The anniversary of the “Roswell Incident” will be observed 3:30 p.m. Friday with an author presentation at New Ulm Public Library.
Chad Lewis will discuss Roswell Army Air Field personnel’s recovery of metallic and rubber debris in July 1947, at a time when the country was experiencing a “flying disc” craze.
The program also will look at Minnesota’s history of alien and UFO sightings and encounters. Lewis’ presentation is based on accounts in newspapers and personal accounts dating back to the 1800s.
There is no admission fee.
Lewis is a researcher, author and lecturer who focuses on topics regarding the strange and unusual. He travels throughout the world seeking unique and bizarre stories.
For more information, call 359-8331.
Historian to discuss artifact finds
Minnesota historian Doug Ohman will discuss the methods he uses to discover historical artifacts 3 p.m. Saturday at Ottawa Town Hall, 39120 Old Ottawa Road, in rural Le Sueur.
During the free presentation, Ohman also will share stories, photos and relics he’s used a metal detector to unearth.
Bus service offering rides to fair
TRUE Transit is offering free bus rides to and from the Blue Earth County Fair’s on the annual gathering’s Senior Day.
Reservations are required for rides between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 20.
Riders will be picked up from any location in Blue Earth County.
July 17 is the deadline for reservations, which can be made by calling 388-8783 or visiting truetransit.org.
Mobility lifts are available on TRUE Transit buses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.