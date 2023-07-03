Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.