A spring gardening program will be offered Saturday by the Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners program.
“Spring Alive” is slated 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Pioneer Bank building, 1450 Adams St.
This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own refreshments.
Speakers will discuss a variety of topics:
• Joyce Wilcox, a longtime Nicollet County Master Gardener, will present an overview of tomato varieties including heirlooms. She also will provide information on how to select garden sites, containers, soil, water and fertilizer for tomato plants.
• University of Minnesota Extension educator Gary Wyatt will discuss climate change’s impact on trees and shrubs in Minnesota. His presentation will include changes in hardiness maps and appropriate plant choices.
• Mary Holm, host of PBS’ “Prairie Yard and Garden,” will offer tips on how to choose native plants to incorporate into Minnesota yard and garden plans.
• KEYC TV meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr will talk about weather trends.
Speaker/documentary to focus on suicide prevention
Community members are invited to a suicide-prevention film screening and panel 5-7 p.m. today in Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium at Minnesota State University.
There is no admission fee or registration requirements for attendees.
Speaker Emma Benoit will discuss her 90-minute documentary “My Ascension.” The film follows her life following a suicide attempt when she was 16 years old. Benoit’s attempt left her paralyzed but propelled her on a mission to use her experience and recovery to help others.
The event is sponsored by the Center for Rural Behavioral Health, the Mel and Todd Hoffner family and Greater Mankato Area United Way.
Attendees may park their vehicles at no cost in Lot 4 across from Centennial Student Union.
Raw Fusion tickets available
Minnesota River Builders Association’s annual fashion show/fundraiser for a local charity is slated 8 p.m. May 12 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in downtown Mankato.
Raw Fusion’s mission is to show off the area’s innovative and creative community while bringing awareness to the local building industry.
This year’s theme is “Land of 10,000 Lakes.” Proceeds will benefit local schools that support programs focused on trades and construction education.
Local businesses or organizations interested in becoming an event sponsor or having a model in the show should call the MRBA office today at 625-7138 or email a request to: info@mnrba.com.
General admission tickets cost $50 and may be ordered online at: www.ticketmaster.com/event/06005E6396F66170.
