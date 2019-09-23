The Free Press
The author of “Getting to Ellen: A Memoir about Love, Honesty and Gender Change” will be in town for a keynote talk 7 p.m. Thursday at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato, 937 Charles Ave.
Ellie Krug’s presentation “Transgender 101” covers the basics of what it means to be transgender as well as tips and advice on how to welcome transgender people.
Along with being an author, Krug is a lawyer and radio host.
The UU fellowship also will host “Bridging the Divide” 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the church. The presentation is designed to help participants examine their “internal divides” that arise because of core fears, negative personal mantras and black-and-white thinking.
The two presentations have numerous sponsors, including the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, the YWCA and The Reach.
There is no admission fee for either event.
Workshop to focus on epilepsy
The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is the host of an education workshop 7 p.m. Thursday at Mankato Civic Center to provide information about how to support people who experience seizures.
Dr. Kinshuk Sahaya, a board-certified epilepsy specialist at the Minnesota Epilepsy Group, will discuss the effects of epilepsy on patients’ overall life and various strategies to improve the quality of their lives.
The Living Well with Epilepsy Workshop will include a question-and-answer session.
Advance registrations may be made at: www.efmn.com/events or by contacting Regional Coordinator Emily Gomez at emilygomez@efmn.org or 287-2103.
Popcorn Wagon Blast slated at museum
Brown County Historical Society Museum in New Ulm is providing free admission, children’s activities and live music during its The Popcorn Wagon Blast 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at 2 N. Broadway.
Popcorn and other treats will be served from the historic wagon stationed near the museum.
BCHS’s exhibits highlight the art of the Anton Gag family and local Prohibition Era history.
For more information, call 233-2620.
Post 108 marks centennial
Le Center’s American Legion Post 108 will celebrate its 100th anniversary Saturday.
Activities begin with a noon flag presentation at Le Center’s Veterans Memorial. A lunch will be served noon to 2 p.m. in the club’s ballroom and live music will be performed throughout the afternoon.
A corn hole tournament is planned for adults and face painting, bubbles, balloons and a coloring contest will be available to children.
