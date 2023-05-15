The Free Press
Guided walking tours of historic sites on Good Counsel Hill will be offered 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11.
Organizers aim to provide the public a final opportunity to visit before ownership of the campus is transferred to Drummer Development.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society, in partnership with School Sisters of Notre Dame, is offering the hourlong tours. Stops along the way include the chapel and Isidore, Notre Dame, Theresa and St. Joseph halls.
Tickets cost $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, go to BlueEarthCountyHistory.com or stop in at BECHS History Center, 424 Warren St.
The society also is offering guided tours of the “nooks and crannies” at the historic Hubbard House May 25.
Staff will lead groups through the house’s basement, attic as well as the upper level of a carriage house on the property.
Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for BECHS members.
For more information, call 345-5566.
Input on transit system requested
Residents are being asked to provide feedback to city officials on a development plan for Mankato’s transit system. The plan, once developed, will guide transit changes and improvements over the next five years.
Goals of this project are improvements to the city’s current system, identification of service changes and investments to current transit routes and recommendations for updates to best meet community needs.
The city is accepting comments via a short online survey at:
survey.alchemer.com/s3/7296087/Mankato-Transit-Development-Plan-Community-Survey.
Surveys must be completed by May 31.
For more information, call 387-8600.
Gardeners’ group set plant sale
A variety of perennials from the backyards of Minnesota River Valley Master Gardeners’ spring plant sale 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd.
The sale also will feature annual vegetable plants, including tomatoes.
Master Gardeners have taken steps to ensure no jumping worm eggs are in the soil they used when potting plants for the sale.
Jumping worms are non-native, invasive species that arrived in Minnesota in recent years. The invertebrates’ excrement negatively alters the texture and composition of garden’s soil.
City’s annual cleanup continues
A city cleanup event continues for eligible Mankato residents continues this week.
Residents who are billed for utilities on the 30th of each month may drop off unwanted items between 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the Public Works Center, 501 S. Victory Drive. Those who are being billed for refuse services are eligible for free disposal.
Proof of residency is required. Residents should bring their color-coded postcard regarding the event to verify their correct drop-off date. If the postcard is not available, another proof of residency form, such a driver’s license or utility bill, is required.
If residents are unable to participate on their scheduled dates, they may bring their unwanted items to the public works center between 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 25.
For more information, go to: mankatomn.gov/annualcleanup.
