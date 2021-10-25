The Free Press
After a year of very limited live performances, Gustavus Symphony Orchestra launched its 2021 Minnesota tour Saturday.
The ensemble is performing works of Verdi and Dvorak for concerts in schools and churches throughout the state.
Upon its return, the ensemble will perform a home concert 7:30 p.m. Friday in Christ Chapel on the college’s campus.
The symphony orchestra is conducted by Ruth Lin and features students from diverse majors. As the official touring orchestral ensemble from the Department of Music at Gustavus Adolphus College, its musicians tour three years on a four-year cycle and internationally once every four years.
Community talks to focus on youth
Minnesota State University’s dean of education and the college’s interim associate vice president for faculty affairs and equity initiatives are among the panelists for an upcoming community conversation about how to help youth in Minnesota achieve their full potential.
“The Time Is Now to Put Minnesota Children First: A Conversation in Mankato” is a virtual event slated 4 p.m. Nov. 8. Similar events have taken place at various locations in the state.
MSU’s Jean Haar and Timothy Berry will join retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, Minnesota Humanities Center CEO Kevin Lindsey and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari for the community dialogue co-sponsored by Greater Mankato Diversity Council.
Panelists also will discuss the Page Amendment, written with the future of Minnesota’s children in mind by ensuring a civil right to a quality education.
To register to attend or for more information about the community conversation, go to:
frbminneapolis.cvent.com/c/express/abb2233f-34b6-4d43-9f8d-5a85a1121a6a.
Merchants offer treats and a concert
Halloween Fun on Commerce activities are slated Saturday afternoon in North Mankato.
Connecting Commerce Business Association is sponsoring the free community celebration.
Commerce Drive merchants will give away candy to children 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Orange balloons will be displayed outside participating businesses.
Local songwriter/musician Mal Murphy will perform 4-6 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of Ignition Fitness, 1960 Commerce Drive. Food vendors will be on hand during the family-friendly concert. Games also are planned.
For more information, send an email to: connectingcommerce2020@gmail.com.
Event will provide information on power line proposal
Great River Energy, wholesale electric supplier to BENCO Electric Cooperative, is proposing to rebuild and reroute an existing 7-mile, 69-kV transmission line in Mankato and Decoria townships. A public information open house to share details about the project is slated 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Decoria Town Hall, 58322 179th St., Mankato.
Great River Energy staff will be available to answer questions and hear feedback on the project.
A fact sheet, which includes a detailed map, can be found at: www.greatriverenergy.com/decoria.
Deadline approaching for comments on new corridor study
A virtual public meeting to receive input on the Lookout Drive Corridor Study is available through Sunday at: mnmapo.org/lookout/.
Throughout 2021 and 2022, a study will focus on identifying potential improvements to be made along the Lookout Drive/Highway 13 corridor between North Mankato’s 512th Street on the north and Lee Boulevard on the south. This study also will be used to identify alternatives to improve all modes of transportation including driving, biking, walking and public transit.
The study is a combined effort of Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization, the city of North Mankato and Nicollet County.
Residents also may provide input by sending emails to: candrosky@mankatomn.gov, by calling 387-8389 or by mailing comments to : MAPO, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato, MN 56001. Comments also may be dropped off in a box near the front of MAPO offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.