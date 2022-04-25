The Free Press
“Growing Peacebuilders” is the theme for the 2022 MAYDAY! Peace Conference 10 a.m. Wednesday at Gustavus Adolphus College.
Featured speakers are the founders of Ceeds of Peace, a nonprofit based in Hawaii. The organization’s goal is to raise peacebuilding leaders and educating communities on solve challenges like systemic injustices, violence, dehumanization and climate change.
Ceeds of Peace founders Maya Soetoro and Kerri Urosevich will share these tools with the Gustavus community through a presentation at 10 a.m. as well as a variety of interactive workshops in the afternoon.
The conference is open to the public. There is no admission fee.
For more information, go to: gustavus.edu/events/mayday.
Sertoma banquet reservations due
Today is the deadline to register for Sertoma of Greater Mankato’s annual Service to Mankind banquet slated Thursday evening at The WOW!Zone.
This year’s award recipients are Dewey Mettler and Bernie and Sue Thompson, who are being honored for their service to others and striving to help improve the lives of those in need.
The banquet costs $20 and begins with a 6 p.m. social hour. A dinner will be served prior to the program.
For more information or to make reservations, call Corey Kapaun at 995-7933.
Volunteers needed to help plant flowers
North Mankato crews are seeking volunteers to place flowers in planters throughout the city, including Wheeler Park, Centennial Park and near city offices.
Help is needed to plant flowers beginning 9 a.m. May 17. The project is weather dependent.
Volunteers should bring a pair of gardening gloves and trowels. Some tools will be provided. The city will provide volunteers with water and light snacks.
People interested in volunteering should contact Parks Supt. Duane Rader at 625-4141.
Children’s Chorus concert set
Mankato Children’s Chorus’ spring concert will be performed 2 p.m. Sunday at Christ Chapel on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
There is no admission fee. Donations will be accepted.
MCC is a nonprofit, non-auditioned community choir with five choirs for singers in first through 12th grades. Registration for new singers occurs between May and September and again in January.
For more information, go to: www.mankatochildrenschorus.org or email a request to: mcc@mankatochildrenschorus.org.
Classic movies series slated
Free showings of three classic movies will be offered at St. Peter Public Library, 601 S Washington Ave.
St. Peter Senior Center is co-sponsoring the series.
Closed captions will be appear on screen during the showings.
The movie schedule is:
• “The Country Girl” 1 p.m. May 2. Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and William Holden star in this 1954 drama written and directed by George Seaton.
• “The Longest Day” 1 p.m. June 6. The 1962 epic war film is based on Cornelius Ryan’s 1959 nonfiction book of the same name about the D-Day landings at Normandy on June 6, 1944.
• “Mildred Pierce” 1 p.m. Aug. 1. The 1945 film features Joan Crawford in her first starring role for Warner Bros. Her performance earned Crawford the Academy Award for Best Actress.
