The Free Press
Blue Earth County residents may make arrangements this winter to dispose of their household hazardous waste products.
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility will begin taking appointments Tuesday from county residents who want to drop off their household hazardous wastes at HHW, 651 Summit Ave., Mankato.
Appointments may be made to dispose of items between noon and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Feb. 25.
To make an appointment, call 304-4381.
There is no fee for the service that accepts household wastes such as paint, household cleaners, yard/gardening products, certain automotive products, caulking material, fluorescent bulbs and aerosols.
The facility is closed for the season for general collection. The appointment option for Blue Earth County residents allows them to properly dispose of waste without having to store items for several months.
Residents will be required to show proof of county residency.
The Product Reuse area of the facility will not be available.
Regular HHW business hours will resume in April.
For more information on the HHW Facility and a list of accepted items, visit: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/HHW.
Workshop to focus on medicinal plants
Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made, will discuss common plants and their medical uses during a class 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at School Sisters of Notre Dame, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
The two-hour class will teach the basics of traditional medicine. A plant booklet will be available for purchase.
To register for the class and to download a printed ticket, go to: eventbrite.com/e/traditional-plant-medicine-workshop-tickets-82237746313.
‘Coffee with a Commissioner’ slated
District 2 Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg is the host for a “Coffee with a Commissioner” 8-10 a.m. Friday at The Coffee Hag, 329 N. Riverfront Drive.
The informal chat session will provide constituents the opportunity to meet with the county commissioner and discuss their concerns.
Stuehrenberg represents several Mankato precincts located in areas near Highway 14.
Residents unsure of their district in the county may visit: mnvotes.org and click on “Find Where I Vote.”
Holiday tours set at Hubbard House
Mankato’s historic Rensselaer D. Hubbard House has been decorated for the holiday season and will be open to the public 3-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
During the house tours, visitors may participate in a mystery-solving game by finding clues about the home and its original owners, the Hubbards, who founded a milling company in the late 1870s in Mankato.
Blue Earth County Historical Society operates the site near the corner of Warren and Broad streets.
Tour tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for youths age 5-17 and BECHS members. Tickets may be purchased at the Hubbard House carriage house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.