Blue Earth County Regional Household Hazardous Facility and Product Reuse Center opens April 5 for the season at 651 Summit Ave.
Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month through October.
Residents may drop-off waste during open hours without an appointment. Proof of residency must be shown upon arrival.
Items accepted at the facility include hazardous wastes from households in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties, as well as farm chemicals from Blue Earth County farmers.
Products should be in their original containers, if possible, with labels attached.
Items accepted include: paints, stains, household cleaners, automotive products, batteries, and yard/garden chemicals.
There is no fee for this service.
For more information, call 304-4251 or go to: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/HHW.
MSU announces Frontier Forum
Minnesota State University faculty member Beth Wielde Heidelberg will discuss “dark tourism and city government” during the 42nd annual Frontier Forum lecture “Not Fade Away” 2 p.m. Tuesday in Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium on campus.
The presentation is a hybrid event.
According to Wielde Heidelberg, the discussion will focus on what the city of Clear Lake, Iowa, and similar cases, can teach other communities about their dark tourism practices. Clear Lake is the site of the Feb. 3, 1959, plane crash that killed musicians Buddy Holly, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens, as well as the plane’s pilot.
The forum, sponsored by MSU’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, focuses on how the Clear Lake has used policy and urban planning not just to mourn those who died in the crash, but to turn the tragedy into an enduring legacy of music education and celebration of musicians who have shaped modern music.
There is no admission fee to attend the in-person lecture or the virtual option. To register for the virtual event, go to: sbs.mnsu.edu/events/2022/frontier-forum-2022.
For more information, contact Elyse Anderson at 389-1255 or elyse.anderson@mnsu.edu.
Library to offer family events
Tree tapping and star watching are topics for two April presentations sponsored by North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Minneopa Area naturalist Scott Kudelka will discuss tapping trees to make maple syrup during a free program 3 p.m. Saturday at the library.
Retired meteorologist Mike Lynch will host a Minnesota Starwatch Party 8 p.m. April 8 on the grounds of the library. Participants will have opportunities to look through big telescopes aimed at Jupiter, Saturn as well as the moon, a star cluster, galaxies and constellations.
Lynch is the author of “Mike Lynch’s Minnesota Star Watch” and “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations.” Both books will be available for purchase.
There is no admission fee for either event. Registrations are requested and may be made by stopping in or calling the library at 345-5120, or going or online at: www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.
