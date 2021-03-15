The Free Press
Waseca and Le Sueur counties’ public health directors will provide a COVID-19 update to residents during a virtual presentation noon Tuesday.
Sarah Berry and Cindy Shaughnessy also will answer questions from participants via Zoom.
The update is a collaboration between Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System, Waseca County Public Health and Le Sueur County Public Health.
There is no fee to attend.
Attendees must register in advance at: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Legion benefit slated Wednesday
A St. Patrick’s Day dinner 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Peter American Legion Post 37, 229 W Nassau St, is a fundraiser for the post.
Pulled-pork sandwiches will be served.
Donations collected will be used to fund kitchen maintenance projects.
5K/fun run slated Saturday
The eighth annual Luck of Irish 5K/fun run races start 9 a.m. Saturday at John Ireland Catholic School, 801 Broadway Ave., St. Peter.
The races are part of a benefit for the school. Luck of Irish fundraisers this week include a take-out pulled-pork dinner Saturday and online auctions.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 931-2810.
Registration for the races may be made at: register.chronotrack.com/r/60170.
Lecture features ag leaders
“Be Local, See Global” is the theme of this year’s Richard Schmitz Food Entrepreneurship Series 3:30-5 p.m. March 24.
The free event, hosted by Minnesota State University’s College of Business, features a “virtual fireside chat” with Kristin Duncanson and Sheryl Meshke, two women who are prominent leaders in agriculture.
They will discuss how the pandemic has affected their industry and how innovation is key to surviving in an ever-changing agricultural world.
Duncanson is an owner and partner in a Minnesota-based corn, soy and hog farm. Meshke is co-president and CEO of Associated Milk Producers Inc.
To register for the event, go to: eventbrite.com/e/richard-schmitz-food-series-kristin-duncanson-and-sheryl-meshke-virtual-tickets-132097399879.
ServeMinnesota seeks members
AmeriCorps’ emergency response initiative for the state, ServeMinnesota, is doubling its efforts to help communities affected by COVID-19. The nonprofit is seeking more than 700 individuals to serve in various sites throughout Minnesota.
Beginning in June, AmeriCorps members will serve in organizations and schools to help pre-K-12 students and provide support to individuals and families facing food insecurity, homelessness and isolation.
ERI AmeriCorps members typically serve about 35 hours per week for 10 weeks. A modest living stipend, scholarships and other benefits are available.
May 19 is the application deadline. To apply or for more information, go to: serveminnesota.org/emergency-response.
