Volunteers are needed to help greet, serve and clean up during a fundraiser in Elysian to support United Way programs.
Scoops Ice Cream is sponsoring the benefit 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
To register to volunteer, contact United Way at 345-4551 or sign up online at: GetConnected.MankatoUnitedWay.org/aem/general/event/?doc_id=5980.
All purchases throughout the day will benefit Greater Mankato Area United Way, which recently kicked off its 2021 campaign.
The nonprofit seeks to raise $2,060,000 for its essential partner programs.
Greater Mankato Area United Way serves more than 51,000 people annually in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Reuse center open by appointment
Appointments are being accepted for residents of Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties to visit the product reuse store at Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste disposal site.
Shoppers may arrange a week in advance for 15-minute sessions noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to view free items from the store’s shelves.
No more than four customers will be allowed in the room at one time. Each person using the room will need a separate appointment. Children will not be allowed in the building.
Face masks to wear inside the building will be provided to those who do not bring their own.
Product reuse items are good, usable products previously dropped off at the facility. Available items typically include paint-related products, aerosols and cleaning supplies.
To make an appointment, call Property and Environmental Resources at 304-4251
The HHW Facility remains available to residents of Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur counties with waste products to drop off through the end of October. Facility hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, noon-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Master Gardener training offered
University of Minnesota Extension is offering training to gardeners who’d be willing to share horticultural information with others interested in growing flowers and vegetables.
Applications for the Extension Master Gardener program are due Oct. 1 and may be made at: z.umn.edu/mg2021app.
In 2019, more than 2,000 certified Extension Master Gardeners volunteered across the state, contributing over 140,000 volunteer hours and reaching out to about 195,000 Minnesota residents. Applications are open until Oct. 1, 2020.
The process of becoming an Extension Master Gardener begins with a core course that may be completed online or in person. Financial assistance is available on a case-to-case basis for participants in the 50-hour course.
A first-year Master Gardener is required to provide 50 hours of volunteer time. Each year after that, the required amount is 25 hours. Volunteer opportunities may be tailored to specific areas of interests.
For more information, Blue Earth County residents may contact Shane Bugeja at 304-4325 or by email at sbugeja@umn.edu.
