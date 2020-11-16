The Free Press
Small donated gifts for needy children are being collected curbside through Nov. 23 at Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 South Manitou Drive.
The items will be distributed through the 2020 Operation Christmas Child campaign.
Collection hours are: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. today through Friday; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
Donors with shoebox gifts will be greeted at the outdoors drop-off site by volunteers wearing face masks.
Volunteers will take the shoeboxes filled with small toys, school supplies and hygiene items and prepare them to be sent to a processing center in Chicago that handles the shipment of gifts to recipients.
The shoebox program is a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse.
City requests trails feedback
Officials are seeking input about the Greater Mankato River Valley Trail Master Plan.
The Red Jacket, West Mankato, North Minnesota River, Minneopa and South Route trails are included in the plan.
Public feedback accepted by Nov. 30 will be used to help create a framework to develop and improve the region’s trail system.
The final plan is scheduled for completion by March. This project is a partnership between the city of Mankato and Blue Earth County.
Input is being accepted online at: mankatomn.gov. To provide feedback, click the “Take a survey” button.
Comments also may be emailed to: mkonz@mankatomn.gov; placed in the Intergovernmental Center’s drop box at 10 Civic Center Plaza, or mailed to: Mark Konz, associate director of planning and development services, P.O. Box 3368, Mankato, MN 56002-3368.
Leaf vacuuming still continuing
Some residents of Mankato and North Mankato still have time to rake their leaves to their gutters so city crews can vacuum them.
The free service ends Friday for Mankato residents. Leaves will be removed from neighborhoods the day after recycling/garbage pick up is scheduled.
For more information, call 387-8600.
North Mankato’s free leaf vacuum service is still an option for some residents.
Leaves should not be placed in gutters; instead they should be raked onto a street boulevard.
A schedule and a map of the truck route is available at: northmankato.com/leaf-pick-up.
Bagged leaves will not be picked up in either city.
Site offers COVID-19 saliva testing
The state continues to lease space in Mankato’s vacant Gander Mountain store at 1940 Adams St. for COVID-19 saliva testing.
Partnering with Vault Health, organizers have set up 20 tables inside with supervisors making the rounds to help people through the process.
Testing is offered noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday. Appointments can be made through the Vault Health registration site at: mncovidtestingappt.as.me/schedule.php.
Pre-registrations are preferred but walk-ins are also accepted. One of the few considerations people need to keep in mind beforehand is making sure not to eat or drink anything in the half-hour before testing.
The testing, which is free, is designed to have no barriers for people and be completely noninvasive.
People with insurance are still asked to fill in their information so the state can be reimbursed for costs and possibly allow for sites to remain open longer.
