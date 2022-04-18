(This revised version corrects the post office tour dates).
The Free Press
Tours of Mankato’s historic post office/federal courthouse building are slated.
The tours are offered through a partnership between Blue Earth County Historical Society and APX Construction as the public’s last chance to see the city landmark before its interior redevelopment begins.
Public guided tours of the building’s first and second floors will be offered 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1.
Tickets cost $25 and may be ordered online at: blueearthcountyhistory.com/event/historic-mankato-post-office-public-guided-tours.
VIP tours of the building’s four levels are slated 4-7 p.m. April 28. Tickets cost $75.
Tickets will not be sold at the door.
BECHS is seeking volunteers for the event. For more information, call 345-5566.
Habitat for Humanity’s beam campaign slated
Mankato and St. Peter area residents have a chance to leave their mark on a Habitat for Humanity home through the nonprofit’s Get on the Beam campaign.
Beginning today, supporters who donate to Habitat for Humanity will be able to sign their names or leave messages of support on wooden beams that will be used in the homes built through the program. Beams may be signed at participating churches and businesses.
A list of where beams can be found at: habitatscmn.org.
Habitat for Humanity partners with families to build affordable homes. Through donations of materials, labor and financial support, the cost of Habitat homes can be minimized so the monthly payments for a home is manageable for families with lower income in need of safe and stable homes.
For more information about becoming a host site for Get on the Beam, call 388-2081.
History group offering Le Sueur County artists series
In an effort to merge art with county history, Le Sueur County Historical Society is offering a three-part public education series based on the lives of three well-known artists with ties to Le Sueur.
The three events slated include a slideshow about the lives and works of Adolf Dehn, Roger Preuss and David Maass.
The art history series opens with a discussion of Dehn 7 p.m. Tuesday at Le Sueur County Fairgrounds’ 4-H building in Le Center. Reproductions of Dehn’s artwork from the LCHS Art Collection will be on display.
The series will continue with programs about Preuss in June and Maass in October.
For more information, call Jeff Jarvis at 339-8765 or go to: www.facebook.com/LCHSHISTORY.
Expo for ages 60 and older planned Thursday“Red, White and Blue” is the theme for the St. Peter Senior Expo Thursday afternoon in the community center, 600 S. Fifth St. A collection of retired U.S. flags will be displayed during the event.
There is no admission fee to attend the expo that will feature vendor booths 1-3 p.m. in the center’s gymnasium and a 3 p.m. presentation about the American flag in the senior citizens center rooms at the community center.
Participants may dispose of their unused prescription medicines during the event by dropping the items off at the Nicollet County Sheriff Department’s booth.

