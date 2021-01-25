The Free Press
Blue Earth County Historical Society soon will have open seats to fill on its board of trustees, beginning in March.
The board consists of members representing Blue Earth County. The society needs board members who are strong in financial management, business management, development and/or fundraising.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. Applications are due Jan. 31 and may be dropped off at the History Center.
For more information, call 345-5566.
Founded in 1901, the Blue Earth County Historical Society is a community cultural heritage nonprofit charged with the responsibility to preserve, protect and present the history of the county.
The Historical Society operates two facilities in Mankato: a history center and museum at 424 Warren St., and the historic R.D. Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St.
Safe driver courses offered
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center is again offering its 55+ Driver Discount courses in the area. Many of the center’s partnering sites in the state canceled in-person trainings during the pandemic.
Defensive driver training is available during the courses for people age 55 and older. There is no behind-the-wheel driving and there are no tests.
Eight-hour courses are offered or first-time attendees. Refresher courses also are offered.
Classes are slated Feb. 3, 4, 8, 18 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St. A certified instructor will offer defensive-driving tips and discuss changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
Online courses also are available.
Participants who complete an eight-hour course are eligible to save up to 10% on their auto insurance.
For more information, call 888-234-1294.
Consolidated offering scholarships
Consolidated Communications announced its scholarship program for high school seniors in the company’s southern Minnesota service area.
Seven selected candidates will receive $2,000 scholarships from the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation.
One $2,000 Jon Tellefson Technology Scholarship will be awarded to an eligible applicant who will major in either telecommunications or information technology at a university, college or technical college.
Six $2,000 general scholarships are available to eligible applicants who plan to attend post-secondary education at a university, college or technical college and who are members of a family that subscribes to a Consolidated Communications service.
A telecom alliance panel will review each application and select finalists based on the applicant’s grades, academic achievements and extracurricular activities. Preference to receive the scholarships is given to students who have an interest in telecommunications technology and rural communities.
Applications may be downloaded at: cdn.ymaws.com/www.mnta.org/resource/resmgr/forms/MTA-Scholarship-Form-2021.pdf.
Feb. 19 is the deadline to apply.
