Minneopa State Park’s historic Seppman Mill will be discussed during a virtual presentation 4 p.m. Thursday sponsored by Blue Earth County Historical Society.
Friends of Minneopa Board President Tim Pulis will discuss the park’s landmark that’s more than 150 years old.
The registration fee for the program is $7 for participants who are not members of BECH.
For more information, including how to register, send an email to: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com or research@blueearthcountyhistory.com.
Concert series wrapping up
North Mankato Taylor Library’s free summer concert series features The Lost Walleye Orchestra on Thursday at Wheeler Park.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets to use for seating while listening to the band, which plays from 5-7 p.m.
The Music in the Park concert series concludes its 2020 season with this performance.
Book discussion features Eskens
A new work by a bestselling author from the Mankato area will be discussed during an online book club 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Participants will review “Nothing More Dangerous” by Allen Eskens.
The virtual event is sponsored by the Blue Earth County Library.
Eskens, who writes crime fiction, practiced criminal law for 25 years before his retirement.
He studied creative writing in the MFA program at Minnesota State University and at The Loft Literary Center.
Log-in information for this Zoom meeting can be found on the library’s homepage. To request a copy of Eskens’ book or for more information about the virtual book club or other library topics, call 304-4023.
VINE hosts free dementia program
Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota-North Dakota is offering a free virtual presentation for caregivers of people with dementia.
“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors” is scheduled 2-3 p.m. via VINE’s website.
The presentation will teach attendees how to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of dementia.
This project is made possible through VINE in part under the Federal Older Americans Act through an award from the Minnesota River Area Association on Aging, under an area plan approved by the Minnesota Board on Aging.
Registration is required and may be made online at: vinevolunteers.com or by calling 387-1666.
