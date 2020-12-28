The Free Press
Area residents who are taking down their holiday decorations may have old strings of lights they no longer want.
Those strings can be disposed of during special collection days at Blue Earth County Household Hazardous Waste Management Facility, 651 Summit Ave.
Appointments are not required when lights are dropped off for recycling during these drive-thrus from noon to 4 p.m. today, Dec. 31, Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.
Contest seeks snowplow names
Minnesota Department of Transportation is seeking submissions for its new “Name a Snowplow” contest
Suggestions so far include Plow Bunyan and Salter Mondale.
Names are needed for eight snowplows in the agency’s fleet — one snowplow for each MnDOT district in the state.
Name ideas may be submitted on the MnDOT website at: www.mndot.gov.
Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 22. All Minnesotans are invited to participate.
‘We Are Water’ exhibit extended
The Minnesota Humanities Center and the Blue Earth County Historical Society, 424 Warren St., have extended the Mankato stop for the traveling exhibit “We Are Water MN.”
The display will remain in Mankato until March 5.
The exhibit may be viewed by appointment when the History Center reopens Jan. 11 .
“We Are Water MN” is a project of the Humanities Center that engages Minnesotans with the state’s most important natural resource through personal stories, historical content, and scientific information.
“We Are Water Minnesota” gives the community a public space to share firsthand experiences of the power and importance of water, by giving them a place to share their local water stories,” a Blue Earth County Historical Society press release said.
Since “We Are Water MN” began touring in 2016, more than 2,000 stories about water have been collected. Nearly 100 audio stories are available via the project’s story mMap.
MHC’s project partners for We Are Water MN are the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Historical Society and the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources.
For more information, call BECHS at 345-5566 or go to:
