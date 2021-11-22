The Free Press
Residents of North Mankato who’ve decorated their homes with outdoor holiday lights are again being invited by the city’s library and Business on Belgrade organization to show off their displays and compete for prizes.
To have an address included on the Hometown Holiday Lights map and to enter the contest, homeowners should register before noon Nov. 29 at: northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.
This year’s maps will be available beginning Dec. 6 at North Mankato Taylor Library, Curiosi-Tea House and The Circle Inn.
The contest winner will be announced Dec. 28.
Tree to go to a family
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason along with the Mounted Posse and The Sheriff’s Youth Project have once again come together to launch Project: Believe in the Magic of Christmas.
Participants are asked to provide a homemade or purchased Christmas ornament to place on the tree in the lobby at the Le Sueur County Justice Center. Ornaments can be dropped off or mailed to: 435 E Derrynane St. in Le Center, MN 56057.
The ornaments will be taken starting today and running through Dec. 6.
The decorated tree will be gifted to a family before Christmas.
Community fundraiser benefits ECHO
Extra Trimmings, a community fundraiser, invites people to do a Thanksgiving workout at a gym and give to the ECHO Food Shelf or round up when shopping at Hy-Vee this week.
To participate, visit Extra Trimmings on Facebook to find one or more workouts at a partnering gym. When you head to the gym to work out, donate items or make a monetary donation.
Participants also can round up their grocery payment at Hy-Vee hilltop or downtown stores in Mankato by saying “Yes” to Extra Trimmings at checkout or donating through Hy-Vee Aisles Online.
Donations are also accepted online at https://givebutter.com/WhfENy.
The Mankato Clinic Foundation, Scheels and Profile by Sanford donated $1,000 to ECHO Food Shelf to kick off Extra Trimmings.
Local businesses part of holiday promotion
Some locally owned businesses are participating this month in the new Kato Local Holiday Experience promotion presented by Community Bank and organized by Greater Mankato Growth, Visit Mankato and the City Center Partnership.
The Kato Local Holiday Experience includes a passport listing of participating locally owned businesses with a supporting campaign educating the public on the importance of supporting local.
The event runs until Nov. 28. To to learn more about the specials being offered by participating businesses, visit KatoLocal.com.
